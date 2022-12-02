KINGFISHER, Okla. — The 45-year-old man arrested states away in connection with a quadruple homicide at a marijuana grow operation near Lacey last month has been brought back to Oklahoma.
Authorities went to Florida to transport Wu Chen, who had waived extradition after being arrested by Miami Beach Police Department on Nov. 22, 2022, back to the state where he is accused of killing four people and injuring one person at the marijuana farm two days prior.
Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office deputies escorted Chen into Kingfisher County Justice Center on Thursday night, where he was booked and will remain for court proceedings, according to a social media post from KCSO.
According to online court records, formal charges against Chen have not been filed yet.
Around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2022, a man, identified as Chen, entered a building at the marijuana grow on North 2760 Road, which is just north of Lacey and west of Hennessey in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Several employees were inside the building at the time, and the suspect was inside for a significant amount of time before the executions began, OSBI said.
KCSO responded in reference to a hostage situation and, upon arrival, discovered that three men and one woman — all Chinese citizens — had been executed.
An additional victim — also a Chinese citizen — had been injured and was flown via helicopter to a hospital in Oklahoma City.
The identities of the victims have not been released. OSBI has not released any further information regarding the ongoing investigation.
Authorities determined Chen to be a suspect, and Chen was arrested in Florida on an OSBI warrant after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving.
According to The Associated Press on Friday, the marijuana grow was operating under an illegally obtained license, with the application for the license by Kevin Pham fraudulent stating that the operation was 75% owned by an Oklahoma resident, which is required by state law.
Mark Woodward, spokesman for Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, told the AP that agents interviewed the man listed as the 75% owner, who “has no knowledge of operations” at the 10-acre farm and “just went to Pham’s office for payments” as the registered 75% owner.
Woodward told the News & Eagle Friday the “ghost owner” surrendered that license and six other licenses, too.
According to an affidavit for probable cause, agents with OBN conducted a search warrant at 100 N. Quapah Ave., Ste. H, in Oklahoma City, on Nov. 22, 2022, and located Pham in his office. OBN discovered four firearms, more than 100 packages of THC gummies prepared for sale, a small bag of white crystalline substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and 10 pounds of processed marijuana.
The affidavit states Pham is listed as the part-owner and/or the contact person for 63 known OBN-registered marijuana grows.
Pham was arrested on drug and weapons charges, according to the AP, and Woodward said the “ghost owner” has not been arrested but could face fraud charges.
Woodward also said OBN is investigating whether the marijuana grown at the farm was illegally sold in other states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.