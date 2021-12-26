A new survey released by an Oklahoma-based public affairs firm shows that the primary concerns of Republicans in the state focus on the economy while Democrats are primarily concerned about COVID.
Amber Integrated released the survey showing results of voter attitudes about elected leaders and other political issues. The survey was conducted from Dec. 15-19 and included a pool of 500 registered voters in the state. The survey has a margin of error of 4.38% at a 95% confidence level, according to Alex Weintz, founding partner of the firm.
The survey shows that in December, 13% of voters identified COVID-19 as their No. 1 public policy concern that state lawmakers should address, topped by “jobs and the economy” (28%) and education (15%).
Concern over COVID sharply diverges among party lines.
- For Democrats, fighting COVID is the No. 1 issue, with 22% identifying it as a priority, before “jobs and economy” (18%) and education (16%).
- Just 6% of Republicans, however, identify COVID as their No. 1 issue. Instead, Republicans say they are primarily concerned with “jobs and the economy” (36%), “law and order” (16%) and education (16%).
- Independents list their priorities as “jobs and the economy” (26%), COVID-19 (18%) and education (15%).
The survey also shows that Gov. Kevin Stitt is currently leading Joy Hofmeister in a head-to-head race, with 47% of voters saying they would vote for Stitt or lean toward voting for him while 32% say they would vote for Hofmeister or lean toward Hofmeister.
Hofmeister, who was elected State Superintendent as a Republican, switched her party to Democrat to run in the 2022 gubernatorial race.
As for national elections, U.S. Sen. James Lankford has a large lead in his primary election while other Republican primaries are tossups, according to the survey.
Fifty-six percent of Republican voters say they plan on voting for Lankford or at least are leaning toward him in the upcoming primary, compared to 9% for State Sen. Nathan Dahm and 8% for Jackson Lahmeyer. Twenty-four percent remain undecided.
In other Republican primary races, a majority of voters remain undecided, making these races wide open. Fifty-six percent of Republican voters are undecided when it comes to who they will support in the race for attorney general.
John O’Connor, who was appointed attorney general by Gov. Stitt after Mike Hunter’s resignation, said he plans to run for the office.
Other races Republicans are mostly undecided about include state superintendent of public instruction and state treasurer. Both those races are wide open after Hofmeister announced her intent to run for governor and current State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said he won’t seek re-election.
In other topics, 56% of all voters say they support Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to grant clemency to Julius Jones, stopping his execution. Democrats approved the action by 67%, Republicans approved by 47% and Independents approved the decision by 52%.
