State Superintendent Ryan Walters told an Enid group Monday that “school choice will fundamentally change the school system in Oklahoma for the better.”
Walters attended the noon Enid Rotary Club meeting as a last-minute substitute for State Rep. Chad Caldwell, who was unable to attend.
“Parents know what is best for their children and their involvement in education will allow them to get their kids to the best schools and the best teachers,” Walters said.
He also said the states have to get the federal government out of the public schools and allow them to operate according to community standards and what the parents want.
In an interview with the Enid News & Eagle, Walters continued with the message of his campaign speeches.
He said he wants to stop the “radical left” from their agenda of indoctrinating kids and allowing pornography in the school system.
When asked if he had examples of teachers who indoctrinated students when he taught, he said, “No, but they were always presenting programs that were radical left.”
When asked how that happened in a Republican state, with Republican leadership, he said “our State Department of Education was led eight years by a Democrat.”
Although former State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister was elected as a Republican who held the office for eight years, Walters said she was a part of the radical left and lied to voters.
In regards to teacher shortages in Oklahoma, Walters told Rotarians, “We are already seeing great success with our bonus program to attract new teachers and get retired teachers back.”
Walters said that so far, 700 teachers from other states have applied for the program. “Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee called and wanted to know how we were getting their teachers,” he said.
When asked how he was going to verify this information, Walters said they would put it on a website. “We are all about transparency,” he said.
Walters also added that the state teachers union did not practice transparency. He attracted attention when he called the union a terrorist organization on May 2, at a legislative hearing at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Walters said he is a big supporter in giving teachers merit pay based on their performance in the classroom. He emphasized the point that all jobs are based on merit except the school system and says this is the reason they are not doing well.
During a question-and-answer session, Rotarian Penny Bishop, a retired vice president of human resources for a medical company, disagreed with Walters. “I beg you to rethink this idea,” Bishop said.
“It will be a disaster when you put teachers against each other for merit pay.” Bishop went on to say, “We need to recognize teachers who have been in the system longer and have a set pay scale for everyone.”
Walters said he appreciated her opinion but did not agree.
Walters said he is for the religious charter schools being paid for with public funds. “I am proud we are the first state in the United States to pass this,” he said.
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has gone on record as saying he will challenge religious charter schools using public funds in court because it is unconstitutional.
Walters then said he was confident about winning this issue.
Kids Count ranks Oklahoma at 49 out of the 50 states.
When asked how he can change this, Walters said, “We are going to do this by school choice, getting parents involved, giving merit pay and getting money into the schools.”
Walters said he was a big advocate of teaching basic reading and writing skills and loved history. “Our kids need to know history so they can be proud of their state and country.”
When asked if that included all history, good and bad events, he said, “Yes. We need to learn from our history.”
Walters applauded Autry Technology Center and said not all kids need to go to college. “We have pushed college for kids forever and we need to focus on aligning their skills with future job opportunities.”
Walters was asked about the lawsuit against the Kingfisher Public School system on sexual abuse dating back over two years. He said the Oklahoma Bureau of investigation was involved and was investigating the accusations.
