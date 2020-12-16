With the effects of the pandemic taking a heavy toll on people’s mental health, a local group is offering support for those who have lost a loved one to suicide.
Kelly Webster, who co-founded Enid Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group in 2018, said the support is especially needed this year, as the pandemic has left those who’ve lost someone to suicide feeling even more alone.
“We need to be available for people as the need arises,” Webster said, “and it seems like it’s been a really hard year for a lot of people.”
For Webster, the work of supporting other families touched by suicide is a task of passion, born of his own family’s tragedy.
In March 2016, Webster’s son, Elijah, unexpectedly died by suicide, one day before his 19th birthday.
In hopes of coming to grips with his grief, Webster started attending a suicide survivors’ support group at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City.
He said the support group provided him a resource that can be hard to come by: other people who understand the grief that comes with losing a loved one to suicide.
“The group provides a support base of other survivors, and I try to tell people there’s something about sitting around a table where everyone is on the same page,” Webster said in 2018. “Everyone being a survivor, it feels like a safe place to share. You know that person sitting across from you has felt the same thing.”
Webster said he wanted to bring that same experience to Enid by starting Enid Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group. He’s quick to point out the support group is not clinical help. But, he said it provides a place to share with those who’ve also suffered loss due to suicide.
Only survivors of suicide loss can attend the group, “so you know everyone sitting at that table has a feel for what you’re experiencing,” Webster said.
Just being able to meet others facing loss due to suicide can help those who are grieving to not feel alone.
“The biggest thing is, you know you’re not alone, and you know there are other people who are facing what you’re facing,” Webster said. “And, there’s some hope in knowing there are people five or 10 years down the road, who have made it through this.”
Enid Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group meets the first and third Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Willow View United Methodist Church, 3525 W. Purdue. Email kwebster5413@gmail.com for more information.
