ENID, Okla. — Nancy Burgett and her friends Shawn and Scott met each other through a common bond.
They were broken parents grieving over what had happened to their children. Their children were all addicts by the time they were 16 to 17 years old. All of them were good kids from good families who were doing well in school. One son was musically talented and had scholarships to college.
The answer they don’t have is what happened and why.
Bill Robinson has been a substance abuse counselor for 36 years and said it is a complex disorder and causation often has no specific reason or even one reason. The person disconnects with life and chooses self-medication to take away the pain.
Burgett thinks her son was depressed and chose to self-medicate.
“Our society doesn’t deal well with mental illness, so we don’t confront it,” she said.
Scott wonders if his son experienced some type of trauma, and Shawn simply doesn’t know. He noticed his child changed after coming home from college. He became secretive and distant.
“Addicts lie, steal and manipulate,” Burgett said. “They blame others and they will as long as they choose to be an addict.”
Robinson said substance abuse is a choice and repeated use turns into loss of control that takes away the power of choice.
These parents decided to make a choice to deal with their situation. Burgett made a decision that her son’s addiction was not going to ruin her life. She had remarried and didn’t want to bring all the destructive issues into her new life.
But what was she going to do? Their support group had longtime leaders for more than 20 years who were ready to retire, and it was time for a change.
Their new group, Families Anonymous, has continued to meet and found a new curriculum that suited them.
“It is very similar to AA but is molded more for families,” Scott said.
Each member can lead a meeting.
Families Anonymous is a 12-step program for relatives and friends of addicts. The focus of FA is on supporting members rather than changing the behavior of their friends or relatives with a substance abuse problem.
“I think we all came to a meeting thinking we’d find a way to help our children, but what we found was a way to help ourselves,” Burgett said.
“You want to fix it and you can’t,” Shawn said.
Shawn’s son did better for about six years then had a relapse. He sends him what he calls “gratitudes” every day, five things he is grateful for that helps both of them.
They were all enablers and co-dependent. Scott said, “this is the addiction we are breaking.”
Burgett said she talks to her son every week and asks him if there is anything she can help him with.
“I won’t give him money, but I may fill up his car with gas or do something else he needs,” she said.
All of these parents struggled a few years alone on what to do, and now they feel like they are working on their recovery. Each of them has been doing so for seven to 11 years. They all lead meetings at different times and they cry together, they laugh together and they share similar stories. They also are not giving up on their kids, Scott said,
“We love them and we are here for them,” Scott said.
Families Anonymous meets 6:30-8 p.m.every Tuesday at 1420 W. Garriott. For more information, call (580) 747-5246.
