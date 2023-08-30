ENID, Okla. — State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters met with area business people and local educators during a visit to Enid on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Walters reached out to Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jon Blankenship and Enid Public Schools Superintendent Dudley Darrow to arrange the events. The two meetings were private and not opened to the public or media.
His first stop was at 11:30 a.m. at Autry Technology Center to meet with 20 local business people and educators who were invited to attend. Blankenship said the event lasted just over an hour and was a positive meeting.
Walters complimented Enid on how officials were handling education with the cooperation and collaboration between area public schools, Autry Tech, Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Northern Oklahoma College.
“Walters said Enid was an example for the state,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship said it was clear to him that Walters has a passion for improving education in Oklahoma, and he doesn’t question Walters’ motives or intentions even if there are differences in how to accomplish his goals.
“I think if he’ll just stay between the rails it will be more effective in the long run for education,” Blankenship said.
At 1:30 p.m., Walters met with area superintendents and administrators at the Enid Public Schools Administrative Service Center Boardroom.
A number of area superintendents were present, along with several staff members.
Garber Superintendent Dusty Torrey was one of those present.
“I think it was a good, informative meeting, and I think Walters did want our input,” he said.
Walters said one of his goals was to get information to school districts, Torrey said, and his department was working on recreating a better website.
Chisholm Superintendent Marcus Chapman said they covered lots of topics, including the cost of insurance and information concerning bus drivers.
“Walters was doing what he needed to be doing,” Chapman said.
Darrow, who arranged the meeting, agreed with many of the comments the other administrators had.
“He knew what he was talking about, and I felt a sense of team and collaboration,” Darrow said.
He said he was relieved the meeting went well.
“It is actually an honor when the state superintendent of schools asks you to host an event,” Darrow said.
Some of the topics covered were accountability and assessments, federal grants and chronic absenteeism.
“I think he is invested in helping our school do better,” Darrow said.
Drummond Superintendent Jarrod Johnson said he enjoyed being with the other superintendents from the area.
“It was a good group,” he said.
Others at the meeting included Superintendents Jason Sternberger, of Hennessey; Brent Koontz, of Pioneer Pleasant Vale; Craig Church, of Fairview; and Jim Patton, of Kremlin-Hillsdale, as well as EPS officials Sam Robinson, Angela Rhodes, Randy Rader and Jane Johnson.
