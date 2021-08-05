ENID, Okla. — Autry Technology Center is ready to start moving students, instructors and staff into nearly all its newly finished classrooms, offices and facilities, its new superintendent said Thursday.
Autry Tech has received the permanent certificates of occupancy from the city of Enid for areas completed after a major construction project to the school building’s eastern side, Superintendent/CEO Dwight Hughes said during the school’s Board of Education meeting Thursday morning.
These include the fabrication program’s newly christened McCullough Lab, the computerized machining and diesel technology warehouse facilities, offices and additional meeting rooms, and Autry’s new Cafe Blú and its adjoining culinary training kitchen.
Autry board members on Thursday also approved creating final signage for the cafe totaling $88,603.
Hughes said all classrooms are ready to start school on Aug. 11 except the cosmetology program’s, which has had a flooding issue for several months on the building’s east side. This extended to nearby rooms and the main hallway, but carpet cleaning is being planned.
Due to the aforementioned new projects, Hughes said Autry’s regular building fund is down about $2 million compared with last year. The school’s general fund is up, at $2.4 million, but Hughes said that’s not enough to balance to last year.
“But we knew that drop would happen,” he said, because of the construction costs.
Following an executive session with Hughes, board members also approved the following new employments:
• Rhema Abercrombie and Lisa Zaloudek, Corporate Training instructors.
• Karl Smith, Jaqueline Anderson and Denise Morris, substitute instructor.
• Terry Feely, housekeeping, effective July 19.
• Maria Guerrero, evening custodian, effective July 19.
• Melyssa Naugle, receptionist, effective July 26.
• Laurie Vandiver, administrative assistant, effective Aug. 2.
• Carolyn Murphy, part-time math instructor, effective Aug. 2.
