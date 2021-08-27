MEDFORD, Okla. — All Medford Public Schools students will go to distance learning next week to mitigate an outbreak of COVID cases that kept nearly half the student body out of school Friday.
Pre-K through 12th-grade students will be out of school from Monday, Aug. 30, to Thursday, Sept. 2, according to a letter written by Medford Superintendent Tyler Locke on Friday that the district posted online.
Medford students already were going to be out Friday, Sept. 3, for a school professional day, while the following Monday, Sept. 6, is Labor Day. Students will be allowed to return to class Sept. 7.
The move to distance learning is the first district-wide quarantine a public school in Northwest Oklahoma has reported this school year.
All extra-curricular activities and practices for next week also are canceled, and events would be rescheduled if possible, Locke said.
More than 120 students, of Medford’s 272 reportedly enrolled, were absent on Friday, mostly due to COVID or exposure, according to the letter.
Since school began two weeks ago, the school has had 19 positive COVID tests, with seven pending as of Friday.
Students grades 5-12 will be expected to log into Google Meets each day on their normal schedule, and elementary students will have packets sent home with them.
Students who log in and complete their assignments will be counted present that day.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all students whose families email the district by 5 p.m. Sunday at sheila@medford.k12.ok.us. The district will offer pickup at 9 a.m. each day and deliver to students on bus route who sign up.
Masks, which help mitigate spread of the coronavirus, are not required at school unless the governor declares a state of emergency, as per state law. Students not wearing masks and are within 6 feet of exposure must quarantine for 10 days or have a negative COVID test between 5-7 days, according to Medford’s 2021-22 return to learn plan.
