Enid Public Schools Board of Education heard from members of the public Monday night,concerning an email sent earlier this month from a district employee detailing books that needed to be removed from school library shelves.
The response from school officials started even before Monday night’s special meeting.
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd sent out his own email message to Enid Public Schools staff clarifying a directive from a high school administrator that ordered removal of certain library books as “explicit.”
Floyd said he had received several questions and phone calls last week after Enid High School Assistant Principal Shannon Crowley sent an email earlier this month to high school staff titled removing “explicit library books – HB 4012.”
The reference was to House Bill 4012 introduced this year requiring school boards to approve a written policy establishing the process to challenge certain materials in the media program, and materials used by teachers in the classroom. The bill has not passed the Legislature.
The assistant principal’s email included an attached list of 44 books provided by Linda Murphy, chair, OKGOP Committee on Education. The document described the books as “extremely explicit books that tell stories of detailed sexual activities, rape, pedophilia, incest, homosexual and even underage sex, which are being read by students. Other books are full of gory violence, murder, torture, suicide, self-mutilation and occultist/satanic rituals.”
The list attached to Crowley’s email included books such as “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” “Bridge to Terabithia,” “Eclipse” (From the Twilight series), “Lord of the Flies,” “Of Mice and Men,” and “The Lovely Bones.”
The document described items or passages in the books considered offensive.
Floyd sent out a follow-up email on Monday, Aug. 15, advising staff members to disregard “any previous emails/directives that have been sent out by administrators stating that a list of books needed to be immediately removed until reviewed. Different language should have been used.”
“The only book (or books) that would need to be immediately removed is if you found one that had egregiously sexually explicit and inappropriate content, and I believe our librarians have done that,” his email stated. “That was really the only thing we were trying to address originally. All other books that you have been using in the library and/or in your classroom can continue to be used.”
Floyd’s email also included links to the board’s policy regarding library selection, detailed rules about the policy and review procedures.
At Monday night’s meeting, Floyd addressed the issue after seven members of the audience spoke. Since the issue of books was not on the agenda, board members could not discuss it.
“Suffice it to say that we did not handle this correctly,” he said. “We should have handled it differently.”
Before Floyd spoke, members of the audience had their say.
Cathy Reed, who introduced herself as a parent, a former school librarian and a current librarian, was the first audience member to address the school board Monday night.
“I believe we can trust individuals to make their own decisions about what they want to read and believe,” she said.
She also handed out extensive information from American Library Association on the subject of book banning.
“I believe parents have the right to guide their own children in reading and not be making decisions for other people’s children,” she said.
Former city commissioner Ben Ezzell spoke about the legalities of the First Amendment.
“We do not get to override the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights and the First Amendment, not here in Enid and not down in Oklahoma City,” he said.
Susan Shewey, a mother of three children who attended Enid schools and librarian at Taft Elementary school from 2008 to 2016, also addressed the board.
“Ten days ago my phone blew up with texts, calls and emails telling me that all the Enid Public Schools librarians had received a list of 44 books that were being banned,” she said.
She labeled the original list from Murphy, chairman of the OKGOP Committee on Education, as propaganda, with improper spelling and authors not listed.
She says it was inflammatory to create a negative response.
Also during Monday’s meeting, Randy Long was appointed to fill the vacant Office 6 seat.
The seat had been open since Kyle Whitehead resigned last month.
Three board members, Tony Turnbow, Matt Sampson and Chad Mantz, interviewed four applicants on Thursday and chose Randy Long to fill the position. Long, who was appointed unanimously, is an attorney whose grown children attended Enid Public Schools.
