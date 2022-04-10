ENID, Okla. — Ashley Brown spent Saturday morning having fun with her 2-year-old son Maurice.
Maurice, wearing Spider-Man glasses and a red cape, blended right into Superhero Saturday at Meadowlake Park — a fun, family-friendly event that had a continuing education and career fair for parents and health resource packets and activities for kids.
While walking around and playing with her son, Brown, currently a licensed vocational nurse, was able to talk with representatives from Northern Oklahoma College about the nursing program.
Brown’s husband is in the Air Force and currently deployed until August — right when classes will start at NOC.
“I’ve been wanting to become (a registered nurse),” Brown said, “so I’ve been on NOC’s website a few times, but actually getting to talk to them — that’s motivation. You can get all the information right here, all while having fun with your kids.”
Superhero Saturday was hosted by the Northwest Oklahoma Early Childhood Coalition in celebration of “Week of the Young Child,” which is an annual event sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
Chelia Armour, early childhood coordinator with Community Development Support Association, said the purpose of “Week of the Young Child” is focusing public attention on the needs of children and their families and recognizing the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.
“(Superhero Saturday) ... is where we all came together, as the Early Childhood Coalition and a community, to just bring awareness to the families and provide activities for families to do with their children,” Armour said.
About 700 attendees in total had opportunities to play miniature golf, take rides in paddle boats, interact with petting zoo animals, get their faces painted, play games and take photographs with Batman, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, Captain America, Sparky and Captain Supertooth.
Representatives from NOC, Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Autry Technology Center, Tyson Foods, Enid Regional Development Alliance, Garfield County Child Advocacy Council and more were at the event to provide candies and merchandise for children and information for parents regarding education and careers.
Jeremy Hise, vice president of NOC Enid, said Superhero Saturday gave NOC an avenue to recruit adults like Brown interested in continuing their education or going back to college.
“The recruitment process for high school students is fairly easy — know where to find them,” Hise said. “When you’re talking about adult learners, events like this are a great way for us to be able to … reach out to people and let them know what opportunities exist.”
Barbara Correa, who has only lived in Enid for about two months, brought her son Mateo to Superhero Saturday to get out in the community.
Correa also was able to get connected with positions available in the Enid area through ERDA’s Job Board, www.work inenid.com.
“(Superhero Saturday) is a big opportunity because … you can see people and communicate with them to know what Enid has for you,” Correa said.
Dan Schiedel, CEO of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma, said Superhero Saturday capped off “Week of the Young Child.”
“That’s really what we wanted to do — draw more attention to Week of the Young Child,” Schiedel said. “We had stuff for kids and things for their parents, so it’s a double-duty thing. We leveraged our resources together to bring all of this here.”
