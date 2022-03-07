ENID, Okla. — No one was injured in a fire Sunday morning that destroyed a house on East Illinois.
According to an Enid Fire Department post on Facebook, the fire was reported at 2:52 a.m. Sunday at 307 E. Illinois. The structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived.
No one was home at the time, according to EFD and there were no injuries. The house was a total loss.
Firefighters from Engines 1, 3 and 4 as well as Rescue 1, Ladder and Command were on scene for several hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to EFD.
