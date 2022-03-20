ENID, Okla. — An Enid home was damaged in fire an Enid Fire Department official reports was smoking-related Sunday morning, March 20, 2022.
Firefighters responded to a report of a mattress on fire at 425 N. Oakwood at 10:33 a.m., said Deputy Chief Mark Morris. The fire was in a front bedroom and was contained to the room, he said. Firefighters vented through the window of the bedroom before extinguishing the blaze from the front of the home.
Four people were home at the time of the fire, which Morris said was smoking related. He said one person suffered some minor smoke inhalation but refused treatment.
