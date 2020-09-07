ENID, Okla. — Today’s unofficial end to summer will become an official end, at least for the time being, as temperatures forecast in the 90s today will be replaced with cooler and wetter weather this week, according to the National Weather Service.
“Sunny and hot” is the forecast for today, with south winds at a sustained 18-23 mph and gusts as high as 32 mph, according to the NWS.
Temperatures will top out in the area in the high 90s. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 71 with gusty south winds. The fire risk for the region is elevated, with warm temperatures and high winds, according to the NWS.
Tuesday will dawn fairly similar as past days, but an early season, strong cold front will push south through the state, bringing significantly lower temperatures and chances of rain, even the possibility of snow in the Panhandle, according to the NWS forecast.
Rain chances remain in the NWS forecast through Saturday. Record high and low temperatures are expected in some parts of the state.
For the Enid area, Tuesday’s high will reach into the mid-80s, with a 70% chance of showers and storms expected after 2 p.m. as the front approaches and passes, according to the NWS. Some isolated storms could be severe until the front moves through, but no severe weather is expected beyond Tuesday, forecasters reported. Precipitation amounts are expected between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, but amounts could be higher during thunderstorms.
Enid is in a slight chance for localized flooding or flash flooding late Tuesday, Tuesday night and into Wednesday, according to the NWS. Chances for flooding rise for Woodward and areas west and for northern Oklahoma east of Enid.
Rain chances for the Enid area increase to 80% Tuesday night, with a low of 51, and remain into Wednesday, with the Enid area high forecast in the lower-60s for mid-week. Wednesday night’s low will fall into the lower-50s, with a 60% chance of rain that will continue into Thursday, according the NWS. Highs will be in the mid-60s on Thursday and slowly climb throughout the remainder of the week to the low-80s on Sunday, as rain chances taper to an end.
As the front moves through the state on Tuesday, temperatures in the Panhandle could become cold enough to support a wintry mix of snow or sleet. Strong winds coupled with rain or snow/sleet in that area could reduce visibility Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to NWS meteorologists. Any snow or ice accumulations would be minimal due to warm ground temperatures, the NWS states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.