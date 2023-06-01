ENID, Okla. — Summer enrollment has increased at Northern Oklahoma College Enid, with students still able to sign up for classes.
He said he thought the increase was due to NOC's partnership with Northwestern Oklahoma State University for fast-tracking students who want to become teachers, the paraprofessional fast track for teachers and the concurrent program for high school students.
Many classes and financial opportunities exist for those interested in teaching.
Hise said the student count was up 80% over last summer and credit production was up 97%, meaning students had increased the amount of hours they were taking in their summer schedule.
Currently, NOC has three sessions available this summer for students and enrollment still is open. Students can enroll in the early four-week program until Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the late six-week and the late four-week programs until June 27.
Classes will be held four days a week. The campus is closed on Friday during the summer. Hise said there is a wide variety of classes available. The best way to choose courses and research more information is to check the school's website at noc.edu.
“Summer school gives students the opportunity to speed up their graduation time if they want,” Hise said.
Hise also stressed target dates for pre-enrollment during the summer for the fall semester.
A student can pre-enroll by registering for a time to meet a counselor, tour the campus and have their schedule ready when they start classes on Aug. 21.
“This really simplifies things,” Hise said.
Times and dates for enrollment sessions on the Enid campus are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. on June 7, June 21, July 12 and July 26.
Applicants need a copy of their high school transcript, their ACT and SAT scores and need to register online to apply for admission.
Students will be able to attend an event titled "Ready, Jet, Go," which is scheduled for Aug. 18 at NOC. The welcome to NOC will include games, prizes and opportunities to meet other students and learn more about the NOC experience.
For more information on Northern Oklahoma College, go to www.noc.edu.
