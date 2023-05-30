ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University invites singers grades second through 12th to attend its summer music camp.
The two-week camp hosted by Karsten Longhurst, assistant professor of music and director of choral music on the Alva campus, helps students strengthen their musical knowledge and develop musical skills in genres including pop, musical theatre and more.
Longhurst said students will be able to improve their singing, performing and musicianship by attending the camp. They will perform a mini-concert at 2 p.m. June 29 n the J.W. Martin Library annex, open to the public. Longhurst noted solo opportunities will be available at the concert.
The camp will be held at the Northwestern campus in Alva June 19-29. Students in second through sixth grade will rehearse from 10-11:30 a.m., and students in seventh through 12th grade will rehearse from 1-3 p.m. in Ryerson Hall 200 and the J.W. Martin Library annex.
The attendance cost is $95 per singer or $135 to attend the camp and receive two private vocal lessons from Longhurst. Each attendee will receive a T-shirt.
Interested individuals may register at https://forms.gle/YMiuHytHHRgQ8aZg8 and/or by emailingdanielle.longhurst@gmail.com for more information. The deadline to register is June 5, but arrangements can be made if necessary.
