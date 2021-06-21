ALVA, Okla. — Northwestern Oklahoma State University will host a choral summer camp for students in grades 2-9 with Karsten Longhurst, assistant professor of music and director of choral music on the Alva campus.
The two-week summer camp will be 1-3 p.m. July 19-29 in Ryerson Hall 200 and the J.W. Martin Library annex at the Northwestern campus in Alva. Campers will rehearse Monday through Thursday, during which time singers will perform, learn musical knowledge and develop musical skills to sing in many genres, including pop and musical theater. At the end of the two-week camp, the students will perform a mini concert for the public at 1 p.m. July 29 in the J.W. Martin Library annex.
Longhurst said the students will be able to improve their singing, performing and musicianship through attending this camp. He also noted there will be solo opportunities during the concert.
Cost for the camp is $75 for each singer to attend or $125 to attend the camp plus receive three private vocal lessons from Longhurst. The attendees also will receive a T-shirt.
Interested individuals may register at https://forms.gle/YayGueBhH6EZnTaj7 and/or by emailing karstenlonghurst@icloud.com for information. The deadline to apply is July 5, but arrangements can be made if necessary.
