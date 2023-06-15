ENID, Okla. — Summer Chautauqua has been moved indoors due to the possibility of inclement weather in the Enid area Thursday, June 15, 2023.
The weeklong “American Aviation: Barnstorming to Mach 1” continues at 7:30 this evening at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid, 30th and Randolph, with Ilene Evans, portraying Rose Collins, the first black woman solo pilot in the Civilian Pilot Training Program (CPTP) at West Virginia State College in 1941.
In WWII, Collins faced double discrimination: She was denied entry into a combat role with the Tuskegee Airmen due to her gender and into the WASPs due to her race. Returning to West Virginia State she helped run the CPTP.
The band Duly Noted still will play at 6:30 p.m. at Northwestern-Enid; however, there will be no food trucks. Summer Chautauqua should continue the remainder of the week at Humphrey Heritage Village on the grounds of the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening extending into the overnight hours, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m, in Northwest Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall.
On Friday, Karen Vuranch, as Jacqueline Cochran, will perform in the evening, and workshops are 10:30 a.m. with Doug Mishler and noon with Ilene Evans. On Saturday, Mishler will perform in the evening as Chuck Yeager, while Elsa Wolf will hold a workshop at 10:30 a.m. and Vuranch will hold a workshop at noon.
