ENID, Okla.— Summer Chautauqua told one of aviation’s greatest unknown rags-to-riches legacies Friday night, June 16, 2023.
More than 100 people gathered at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center to meet Jacqueline Cochran, portrayed by Karen Vuranch, a scholar from West Virginia.
Vuranch is a Chautauqua veteran who has portrayed a variety of characters since her Chautauqua start in 1989. Vuranch has an M.A. in humanities and shared her love for storytelling and theater as a professor at Concord University.
Although Vuranch retired from teaching, her passion for the 14 characters she portrays through Chautauqua hasn’t subsided.
Recently, Vuranch has played characters like American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, novelist Pearl S. Buck and pirate Grace O’Malley.
“I like a strong woman, a woman who has stood up for herself and done something remarkable,” Vuranch said. “I like a good story.”
Cochran checked each of those boxes: she was fierce, accomplished and changed aviation for the better. But like many others, Vuranch previously was unaware of Cochran and the mark she left on the aviation community.
Vuranch discovered Cochran through the TV show “Antiques Roadshow.” When a guest joined the show with some of Cochran’s belongings, Vuranch jotted her name down, planning to look into the character later.
Soon enough, the phone began to ring. Those who knew Vuranch reached out to encourage her to look into Cochran when they saw the show. After a quick Google search of Cochran, Vuranch was hooked.
Cochran held more speed, altitude and distance records than any other pilot in aviation history by her death in 1980. She was the first woman to break the sound barrier, helped form Women’s Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) and held many other leadership roles as a highly respected figure within the aviation community.
“I was fascinated by the fact that nobody knew of this woman who had done so much,” Vuranch said.
Shortly after Vuranch took an interest in Cochran, the Oklahoma Chautauqua Council announced its aviation theme. Vuranch presented Cochran’s fantastic story and was selected to portray her in the 2023 Summer Chautauqua.
Vuranch began the year-long research process of becoming Cochran. As she dove into Cochran’s story, her independent, determined personality began to make sense.
“One person, I read, said she was well respected but she wasn’t well liked because she just was so pushy,” Vuranch said. “But you know what, if you grew up with the kind of childhood she grew up with, you would be that pushy, too.”
Cochran spent her early years in a Florida sawmill, not a schoolhouse. She was a child foreman who was paid 6 cents a day for 12 hours of directing other child laborers. She didn’t have a pair of shoes until she was 8.
When Cochran was 10, the mill went on strike, leaving her out of a job. A hairdresser took Cochran under her wing, teaching her how to cut and style hair. When Cochran was 14, she married and had a child with Robert Cochran, but they divorced after only a few years of marriage. Cochran’s son died as a child.
Undeterred, Cochran pursued her hairdressing career to new heights under a new name. Cochran grew up as Bessie Pittman, but shed her old name as she arrived in New York as Jacqueline Cochran.
Cochran’s talent landed her a job at the prestigious Antoine’s salon at Saks Fifth Avenue. Cochran mingled with wealthy clients daily, such as millionaire Floyd Odlum.
Odlum and Cochran developed a relationship, despite Odlum being married. Cochran expressed her dreams of starting a cosmetics brand and traveling the country to promote it, and Odlum suggested she “would need wings” to do that.
Cochran took his remark seriously, and the pair made a deal: if Cochran learned to fly over her six-week vacation, Odlum would cover the expenses. Cochran learned to fly in only three weeks.
Cochran’s aviation career took off from there. She opened the Bendrix race to women in 1935 and won it in 1938, was the first woman to break the sound barrier and trained female pilots for war transportation services and was named director of the WASPs. She became the first woman civilian to be awarded the Distinguished Service Medal and in 1948 was commissioned a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve.
Her cosmetics line, Wings to Beauty, Jacqueline Cochran Inc., prospered, and Cochran and Odlum married.
“She just was a really … a colorful character and you know, didn’t take no for an answer and just pushed through barriers and limitations that would have crushed other people,” Vuranch said.
Vuranch told Cochran’s story through a series of six short stories. After the series, Vuranch answered questions from the audience as Cochran, and then broke character to answer questions as a scholar.
Vuranch said she learns something from each of the characters she portrays. She said Cochran taught her not to let anybody stand in her way and to “just get it done.”
Although Vuranch completed her main performance and “Fly Girls” workshop, it isn’t too late to meet Cochran. Vuranch’s remaining workshop, “Women of NASA” is at noon Saturday.
Also Saturday, Elsa Wolff hosts a 10:30 a.m. “Women Aviators of World War II” workshop, and Doug Mishler portrays Chuck Yeager at 7:30 p.m. to complete the Enid Summer Chautauqua performances.
