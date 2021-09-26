ENID, Okla. — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host a suicide awareness and prevention walk during First Friday Oct. 1 in downtown Enid.
Registration for the Out of the Darkness walk is at 5:30 p.m., and the walk will begin at 6:30 at the Garfield County Court House lawn.
Ashley Bradley, the chair for this year’s walk, said after not having an in-person event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s glad that the community can come together again and show their support for individuals and families who have been affected by suicide.
Mental health resources will be available on-site, including a few therapists and the Red Cross, as well as information about the AFSP.
Also available for participants will be honor beads of various colors that show a wearer’s connection to suicide, whether it’s having lost a child, a partner or a parent.
“It’s just going to, hopefully, be a time where we can all just get together and bring awareness that Enid is not living in a bubble, and that we are affected by these things and to show some support for everybody,” Bradley said.
Suicide is the ninth leading cause of death in Oklahoma, according to figures provided by AFSP — the second leading cause of death for ages 10-34 and the third leading cause of death for ages 35-44.
On average, about one person dies by suicide every 11 hours in the state. Nationally, there are about 130 suicides per day, according to AFSP, and in 2019, 47,511 Americans died by suicide.
AFSP has a nationwide initiative to reduce the annual rate of suicide in the United States by 20% by 2025.
Bradley got involved with AFSP in 2019 after joining a support group. Her son, Jordan, died by suicide earlier that year at age 18.
She then participated in the Out of the Darkness walk.
“The death of a child alone is a very, very hard thing to take as a parent, but a suicide death has a whole ’nother dimension, and a lot of people don’t understand that grief,” she said. “It helped me so much to realize that … I wasn’t alone in what I was feeling.”
Reminding people that they are not alone pushed her to be this year’s chairperson, and she will be sharing her son’s story on Friday evening.
Organizers have set a goal of raising $5,000, and as of Saturday, $450 had been raised.
There is no charge to register or walk in the event, but those who raise at least $150 will receive an Out of the Darkness walk T-shirt.
Items in a silent auction include a Wess & Jolene Gray portrait package, two handmade quilts, jewelry from Jackson Diamond Jewelers and Ediger’s Diamonds, fall crafts, tools and more. A memory quilt will be on display, as well.
For environmental reasons, instead of releasing balloons into the sky with loved ones’ names and messages this year, Bradley said bubbles will be available for people to blow.
Registration for the walk will be open online all the way up to the end of the walk on Friday. To register, visit https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=register.start&even tID=8007.
Bradley said she hopes the walk will help in creating a culture that can be smart about mental health.
“We just need to be as a community, as a society, need to be smarter about mental health; researching, educating the public, being able to do more about mental health and suicide prevention, and then being able to support the survivors of suicide loss and those affected,” she said.
For more information, contact Bradley by phone at (580) 231-4884 or by emailing soonerlady84@yahoo.com, or visit https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=8007.
To get involved with or for more information about the AFSP Oklahoma Chapter, visit https://afsp.org/chapter/oklahoma or contact Sarah Allen, the area director, at (469) 989-8282 or sallen@afsp.org.
