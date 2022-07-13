ENID, Okla. — Enid's public arts group voted Wednesday to extend the submission deadline for proposals to add interactive art along the Enid Trails System indefinitely.
Public Arts Commission of Enid did not receive any submissions by the original June 20 deadline, so the decision was made to allow artists more time to submit their ideas, said vice chair Michael Shuck.
“We know there’s people out there who will be very interested in this,” Shuck said.
Anybody — from “young, college art students" to "more established artists" — can submit a proposal request, and submissions will be open indefinitely. PACE will review submissions as they come in.
The guidelines for submissions will remain the same as set in April.
PACE will prioritize funding submissions with art that is engaging, interactive and accessible to all people, requires little maintenance and contributes to a safe environment like climbing.
The proposal request does not require a specific budget, timeline or physical dimensions, but these must be included in submissions, along with a description and three concept images of the project.
Projects could sit on one location on the 2-mile pedestrian trail, span the entire length or a mix of both and can range anywhere from $500 to under $50,000.
“We really opened it up to give people an awful lot of flexibility to be able to do something, ... so that any type of art could be submitted,” Shuck said.
Applications must be submitted through either Dropbox or SendSafely at https://docs.enid.org/u/engr-files. Applicants must also email the city’s PACE staff liaison, Angela Rasmuson, at arasmuson@enid.org as additional submission notification.
