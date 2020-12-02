A new philanthropic effort is inviting area donors to “Stuff the Truck” this weekend, with items to benefit local foster families.
Enid Caelum Society will host the event, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, in the parking lot of Walmart Supercenter, 5505 W. Garriott.
Items to be collected include donations of furniture, clothes, food and “various other resources to help local foster families and children this holiday season,” according to a press release for the event.
Richard Weaver, a director with Enid Caelum Society, said he and his wife, Kendry, got the idea for the organization and the annual drive to benefit foster families, while they both were serving with the Navy aboard the USS Wasp.
The volunteer service committee aboard the Wasp held a similar annual drive, Richard said, and when he and Kendry moved back to Enid, they wanted to continue the effort.
“When we moved to Enid, we realized there were not a lot of additional resources for these kids,” Richard said, “so we brought this organization here to help foster kids and their families.”
Caelum, pronounced kay-lum, is drawn from Latin and Greek words meaning “chisel” and “vault of heaven.” Richard said the name refers to both the chisel, as a tool used to shape and improve the world, and the vault, as a place where goods are stored for foster kids.
Donated items are held until they’re needed by any of the more-than 150 foster kids in the local area, Richard said.
When children are taken into state custody and placed with a foster family, Richard said families that take them in often need help providing essentials like beds and bedding, clothes, toys and shoes.
“If the state wants to place two siblings together in a home, but that home only has one available bed, they may have to separate those children,” Richard said. “But, if an agent can then call up an organization like ours, or a church, and say, ‘We need a bunk bed,’ we might be able to pull it out of storage, and take it to that home so those siblings can stay together.”
Clothing, mattresses and beds have to be new in order to be provided to foster families, Richard said, but furniture like children’s beds and bunkbeds can be gently used.
Enid Caelum Society is partnering with Enid First Assembly of God and the Be the Village ministry, which also helps foster families, in hopes of making Stuff the Truck an annual event.
For more information on Enid Caelum Society and their work, or to donate, visit www.caelumsociety.com/.
