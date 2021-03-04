covid daily 3.4.21

ENID, Okla. — As Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 895 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a new study ranked Oklahoma the 35th safest state during the pandemic and showed the state is 6th in vaccination rank.

The WalletHub study compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics graded on a 100-point scale, including vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate and transmission rate.

The positive testing rate, hospitalization rate and death date all refer to rates in the state between Feb. 24 and March 2. The vaccination rate refers to those 16 and older initiating vaccination, and estimated transmission rate refers to the current COVID-19 reproduction number, which  is an "estimate of the average number of people to whom an infected person will transmit the COVID-19 virus," the study said.

According to the study, the Sooner State scored 54.02 points, and although it ranked 50th in highest death rate, it ranked fourth in lowest transmission rate.

WalletHub divided the states and D.C. into four categories: high COVID-19 death rate and low vaccination rate; low COVID-19 death rate and low vaccination rate; low COVID-19 death rate and high vaccination rank; and high COVID-19 death rate and high vaccination rank.

The Sooner State falls into the high COVID-19 death rate and high vaccination rank, coming in at 6th in vaccination rank behind Alaska, New Mexico, South Dakota, North Dakota and Connecticut. Last week,

The safest state, according to the study, is Alaska, and the least safest is Virginia. The study also showed that red states (more Republican) are safer than blue states (more Democratic) during COVID-19.

Matthew Boulton, a panel expert from the study, said a few measures people can take to ensure safety in their communities and contribute to the overall path of recovery in their state include continuing to social distance, wear masks and avoid congregate setting to the extent possible.

"We are approaching the end game for control of the pandemic now that a vaccine is available, but it is critically important that people do not drop their guard; they need to continue doing what they have been doing to protect themself and their families," Boutlon said in the study. "They also should sign up for COVID vaccination and have it administered as soon as it becomes available to them."

According to OSDH's Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report, which is released every Friday, from Feb. 19-25, 17.9% of people 16 and older and 55.2% of people 65 and older have received the first dose of the vaccination in Garfield County.

OSDH also showed last week that 9.7% of people 16 and older and 31.9% of people 65 and older have completed the vaccine administrations series.

Daily update

Oklahoma reported 895 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The 0.2% increase brought the cumulative total of positive cases to 426,641, with 12,379 active, a single-day increase of 131, and 409,728 recovered, including 765 since Wednesday’s report, according to OSDH. 

The total number of deaths on oklahoma.gov/covid19 remained at 4,534 as OSDH switched to a new way of reporting the state deaths on Wednesday in order to provide a more timely picture of the disease's impact in the state.

According to the CDC/NCHS's Provisional Death Count, which is based on death certificates, the count was at 7,122 on Thursday. The CDC shows that Oklahoma has 3,983 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 561 probable deaths, bringing the total to 4,544.

OSDH's previous methodology counted deaths after an epidemiological investigation in Acute Disease Service, and both systems are correct, but each as its own pros and cons, said Jared Taylor, interim state epidemiologist in a statement.

"As cases increased toward the end of 2020, our investigating epidemiologists began encountering larger numbers of incomplete records requiring in-depth investigation," Taylor said. "This has resulted in an increasing difference between the OSDH death count and the one reported by CDC."

Taylor said both the CDC and ADS numbers will still be available, but the CDC number will be OSDH's primary reported number. OSDH will also continue its case investigation process through ADS and state epidemiologists, but the change will provide the most up-to-date and transparent information and will align with the CDC.

"Transparency and access to data is the priority here, and we feel this change is best to keep our state accountable to all Oklahomans during the ongoing fight against COVID-19," Taylor said. "Every single death in Oklahoma is a tragedy, and every single life has been and will be counted and remembered as we endure this pandemic.”

The ADS disease investigation data is sill available on the dashboard, but the deaths count will only be updated every Tuesday. OSDH is working on adding the CDC/NCHS Provisional Death Data to the dashboard.

Cumulative COVID-19-positive hospitalizations in Oklahoma stood at 24,103 Thursday, according to OSDH. Of that number, 366 currently are hospitalized, with 109 in ICU, according to OSDH's Executive Report released Thursday evening.

In Enid, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center reported it was treating one COVID-19 patient and had no new deaths. Integris Bass Baptist Health Center reported Thursday it had three patients and also had no deaths.

Cases in Garfield County increased by four Thursday for a total of 7,593, with 189 active and 7,326, or 96.5%, recovered, according to OSDH. The majority of the cases — 6,712, or 88.4% — have been in Enid, which reported 178 active cases and 6,464 recovered.

Of the county’s 78 deaths, 70 have been in Enid, according to OSDH city data. Five have been in Lahoma and one each in Fairmont, Garber and Covington. Deaths listed by ZIP code on the OSDH website has Enid with 69 deaths.

There have been 2,938 cases, with 2,812 recovered and 37 deaths, from the 73701 ZIP code, primarily the eastern half of Enid, and 3,684 cases, with 3,568 recovered and 32 deaths, from 73703, or the western half, according to OSDH data on Thursday. There were 39 cases with 38 recovered in the 73705 ZIP code, listed as Vance Air Force Base.

Other Northwest Oklahoma county case increases Thursday included four each in Kingfisher and Woodward, two each in Blaine and Grant and one each in Noble and Woods. No cases were reported in Alfalfa and Major counties.

Northwest Oklahoma

COVID-19 data per other Northwest Oklahoma counties released Thursday by OSDH:

• Woodward with 3,091 cases, 3,000 recovered, 73 active and 18 deaths, 12 from Woodward, three from Mooreland, two from Fort Supply and one from Sharon.

• Kingfisher with 1,993 cases, 1,924 recovered, 45 active and 24 deaths, 11 from Kingfisher, seven from Hennessey, four from Okarche and two from Dover.

• Noble with 1,351 cases, 1,289 recovered, 49 active and 13 deaths, including eight from Perry, two from Red Rock and one each from Billings, Marland and Morrison.

• Woods with 1,186 cases, 1,157 recovered, 18 active and 11 deaths, nine from Alva and two not listed by town.

• Alfalfa with 1,149 cases, 1,134 recovered, 10 active and five deaths, though city data shows seven: two each from Aline, Carmen and Helena and one from Cherokee.

• Blaine with 1,000 cases, 955 recovered, 37 active and eight deaths, two from Canton and one from Watonga. Five are listed in Hydro, which Blaine shares with Caddo County, and one in Geary, which Blaine shares with Canadian.

• Major with 939 cases, 910 recovered, 17 active and 12 deaths, eight from Fairview, one each from Cleo Springs and Ringwood and two not listed by town.

• Grant with 538 cases, 521 recovered, 10 active and seven deaths, three from Wakita and one each from Deer Creek, Lamont, Medford and Nash.

BREAKING NEWS on the COVID-19 threat and its impact is available at https://www.enidnews.com/virus and is free for all readers. That includes information on closings and cancellations.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
