ENID, Okla. — Brent Polwort is in his seventh year of teaching at Emerson Middle School.
“Great things are happening in Oklahoma Schools every day,” he said.
He thought it was important people know this. He is a teacher who loves teaching. He thought engineering would be his path because it was a family occupation, but science and teaching caught his attention.
A teacher in one of his classes couldn’t make students understand a science concept, and he asked Polwort to give it a try. He did and he got through to the students.
His instructor said, “Brent, you have a gift, you should think about teaching.”
He’s never looked back.
Polwort is in his fourth year with the STEAM program at Emerson. Formerly STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), it now is referred to as STEAM because art was added to the equation.
“There is a creative component to the program,” he said. “We have digital art class, design and 3D printing.”
Polwort sees middle school as a great time for kids to explore and to be exposed to different opportunities. He currently is working on a robotics table where students will have their robots travel through a maze programmed with a code they provide.
They also are working on an office that will become their 3D lab area. He teaches six classes during the day with 20-25 kids in each class.
They use computer-aided design (CAD). Computer-aided design is used in engineering to build road ways and buildings.
“These jobs are everywhere for students who continue to pursue the field," Polwort said.
He starts students with the basics in computer skills and introduction to coding. The class got a CareerTech lottery grant and will be getting two flight simulators. They also have drones and a class called “Flight in Space.”
Polwort says new technology becomes old tech very quickly. A large portion of their funds for the program come from the Oklahoma CareerTech.
“Some kids get it really quick, others don’t," he said. "For me the reward is to see the kids interact and their faces light up when they learn something new.”
Polwort also teaches part time at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, and his wife, Jeanice, is a behavioral specialist with Enid Public Schools.
