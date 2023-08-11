By Suzie Byrd
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Maddie Fuksa and Jarred Null took on a summer project at Chisholm High School designed to brighten up the space and motive students.
Athletic Director Jayden Dobbs asked them to paint logos in the extra weight room at Chisholm.
“It was a great idea,” Fuksa said. “It was rather dull down there.”
Dobbs showed her a picture, and they worked on it throughout the summer. Dobbs said he wanted more than to brighten up the space. He wanted to motivate kids.
“If I could stamp ‘Best is the standard’ on my forehead, I would,” Dobbs said. “They need to see it everywhere.”
Fuksa will be attending Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva to major in psychology and minor in art. Null is going to take auto mechanics at Autry Technology Center.
Also helping on the project were Patience Null, a junior at Chisholm, and Kadee Fuksa, a sophomore at Enid High School.
