ENID, Okla. — Students and their families are encouraged to participate in National Bike and Roll to School Day next week.
Shape Your Future, a program of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, and the TSET Healthy Living Program serving Garfield County are inviting the students and their families to “add fun physical activity into their daily routines” during NBRSD on Wednesday, May 4, according to a press release from TSET.
Stephanie Pendergraft, TSET Healthy Living Program coordinator serving Garfield County, said in the release that physical activity improves student performance in many ways.
“Staying active reduces stress levels, improves sleep quality, strengthens immune systems and helps set kids up for success in the classroom,” Pendergraft said in the release. “Biking or rolling to school is also a great way to give kids a feeling of joy and fun they’ll want to experience again and again.”
The National Center for Safe Routes to School organized the first Bike and Roll to School Day in 1997 to make active trips to school a safe, appealing and preferred choice for families of all abilities, the release states.
The inclusive event also raises community awareness about the importance of bike and pedestrian safety, safe routes to schools and well-maintained walkways.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, kids should get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. Along with nutrition, the release states physical activity can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes. Active students can also improve their self-confidence and self-esteem.
“With research showing physically active kids are more likely to become healthy, physically active adults, developing the habit of regular activity at an early age is critical,” Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET, said in the release.
To promote student safety, Shape Your Future recommends families and schools observe the following practices: Stick to safe, well-maintained walkways separate from vehicles; avoid high-speed, busy and multilane roads when possible; teach children to cross streets at marked crossings and always look both ways first; work with parents of children with disabilities and special education professionals to identify accessibility barriers; and wear a helmet when biking or rolling to school.
To learn more about National Bike and Roll to School Day, visit www.walkbiketoschool.org to find ideas and best practices from the National Center for Safe Routes to School.
For more kid-friendly physical activity tips and ideas on living healthy for all Oklahomans, visit www.ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
