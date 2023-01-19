ENID, Okla. — Security National Bank of Enid will reward five local or area students for good grades with the SNB Pays for A’s program.
The bank sponsors the program twice a year, once for spring semester grades and once for fall semester grades, and thousands of report cards have been submitted since 2002.
The program is open to public and private school students in grades 3-12 who take their report cards to any of Security National Bank’s three locations to enter by 5 p.m. Feb. 17, 2023. The bank will make a copy of the report cards and place them in a hopper. Four cards will be drawn, and those students will receive $10 for each A and $5 for each B for their fall 2022 semester grades. Individual grades from each nine-week section will not be considered. All students entering their grades will receive a coupon for a chocolate chunk cookie or chocolate fudge brownie from Chick-fil-A of Enid.
In addition to the four students who will be “paid for their As,” one card will be drawn from the hopper for a $150 savings account with the bank.
Security National Bank is located at 201 W. Broadway, 201 W. Maine and 210 N. Oakwood.
