Applications are being accepted for students interested in 13 full-time programs offering multiple courses this fall at Autry Technology Center.
Full-time programs are set to begin on Aug. 11.
Limited spots remain in the following full-time programs: Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Technology (afternoon and evening), Automotive Technology (morning), Business & Office Services (morning and afternoon), Clinical Medical Assisting (morning and afternoon), Collision Repair Technology (morning and afternoon), Computer-Aided Drafting & Design (afternoon), Construction Technology (morning and afternoon), CNC Machining (morning and afternoon), Dental Assisting (afternoon), Industrial & Mechanical Technology, Information Technology (afternoon), Medical Front Office (morning and afternoon) and Robotics & Electronic Automation (morning and afternoon).
Programs are available for both adults and high school juniors and seniors, and run August through May, like a traditional school year.
In-district high school juniors and seniors can attend a full-time program tuition free.
The Autry Scholarship is available to recent high school graduates who live in the Autry district, lived in the Autry district during their senior year in high school and meet enrollment guidelines. Students may attend during any or all of the three years immediately following high school graduation.
Autry Tech enrolls more than 700 high school and adult students each year.
For more information about Autry Technology Center and its programs, visit autrytech.edu or call (580) 242-2750.
Autry Technology Center has been a part of the Enid community since 1967 and is one of 29 CareerTech schools across Oklahoma. The center has more than 25 career programs and offers a wide variety of evening and weekend short-term courses and certifications for many diverse career fields. Autry serves nearly 16,000 individuals each year, including many area employees who receive training through the Corporate Training Department that works with over 500 local businesses each year.
