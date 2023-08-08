ENID, Okla. — Chelsea Puckett, senior vice president of Strategic Payment Systems at Stride Bank, an Oklahoma-based financial institution, has been selected by American Banker as one of the Most Influential Women in Payments: NEXT Honoree.
In Enid, Puckett oversees the Stride Payments Division and Operations Department, which is responsible for powering a portfolio of bespoke payment solutions for some of the nation’s largest brands. They operationalize nationally recognized products like Chime’s Credit Builder, the DasherDirectcard by DoorDash, Lyft Direct by Lyft and the Stash Stock-Back debit card, delivering their partner’s innovative concept to millions of customers across the country.
In 2022, her team operationalized the growth of Chime’s Secured Credit product, as well as the migration of half a million accounts through Stride Bank’s partnership with Stash.
“Chelsea is the heart behind Stride Payments. Her authenticity, energy, and relentless pursuit of excellence make her a force of nature in the banking and payments world,” said Jimmy Stallings, president of Stride Payments. “We are proud to have her in leadership, propelling the Stride team onto the national stage. We know that some of the nation’s best talent is here in Oklahoma, and this recognition proves again that our state is a leader in innovation across multiple industries.”
Puckett is a native of Ada and graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. She lives in Enid with her husband and two children. Puckett also serves as an adviser on the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City 10J Payments Advisory Group(JPAG).
Each year, American Banker recognizes 10 women who are rising leaders in the payments sector. The honorees, all 40 years old and younger, are nominated by senior executives who believe the honorees have demonstrated extraordinary leadership. By executing major internal projects and initiating meaningful change, these high-achieving women are paving the way for the future of financial services.
“Fearless and forward-thinking, these women truly exemplify the banking leaders of tomorrow,” Daniel Wolfe, content director at American Banker, said. “Their hard work and determination has built the foundation for innovation and inclusive growth in the payments industry.”
