ENID, Okla. — Stride Bank Center has become a gathering place for the Enid community by hosting weekly meetings for local civic clubs, annual events and a slate of concerts and entertainment.
There is much that goes into hosting an event, from the selection process to ensuring it will be financially viable for the city. According to Jeff Bemis, general manager of Stride Bank Center, with 18 events in the last fiscal year, the economic impact from the center was $2,440,515, not including taxes collected from those who come to Enid to see a concert or attend an event and spend money in the community.
Bemis said the first decision made on a show or event is if it can be marketed in Enid. Bemis said there are the four Cs, which are country, Christian, classic rock and comedy, which have become the bread and butter for local events. He said there is always a goal to have a variety of events, but if one can’t be marketed well in Enid it is not seen as a viable option.
Bemis said when booking a particular act, there is a guarantee the act will seek in order for them to come to Enid. In an example of the Alice Cooper concert, Bemis said it was an $85,000 guarantee to get him here, and that 85% of the adjusted gross total would go to him after $65,000 in expenses are taken out. So 85% of the projected $205,000 would go to Cooper. Bemis said that is all taken into account, and based on the amount needed to be made, he can figure out how many tickets are needed to sell in order to at least break even. For a show such as that, 1,700 tickets would be needed, with a hope of selling more seats to ensure a profit. Bemis said ticket prices are priced in a way that is meant to be affordable, but that it is determined on what the artist is asking for.
“We have to look at what the market will bear,” Bemis said. “I’m asked by our contract administrator and the city manager to bring content to the building and that’s what we’re doing. We’re going to find out with this fall how well we can do because we’ve got six to seven great shows in the next three months.
“I would love to bring the bigger shows here, I mean, but we struggle because we don’t have the seats. We don’t have the ability to what I call ‘hang a show,’ that means put up the lights and sound and make the show happen because we just don’t have, our building won’t support the weight of some of the bigger shows.”
Bemis said the shows have to stay within a certain size for a certain price, and many of the acts are those early in their careers or those who have been touring for decades. Bemis said he is regularly on the phone with agents and tour managers trying to see who would be willing to come to Enid. He said there are routed acts, which means the artist or band was in the region and the show can be added, or un-routed, which is the act coming just to Enid.
“There’s routed and un-routed dates. We got Little Big Town on a routed day,” Bemis said. “They were working through the region, they did Tulsa, here, Wichita. So they called us and said, ‘Hey, let’s do a show while we’re in the area.’ Alice Cooper is routed in some fashion through here. And then there’s the one-off dates, which those will cost us more money. One of the promoters that I talked to says, ‘Yeah, it’s gonna cost X number of dollars to get him, get that person off the couch, you know, because they’re not touring but if you want them, we’ll get it. It’s gonna cost you extra to get him to come play your building when he’s not already out.’”
Bemis said the goal of Stride Bank Center is to be a haven of entertainment, as well as having shows that are able to hit the financial benchmark that is needed.
‘We put together the offer, and that’s figuring out based on what the guarantee is and what the expenses are,” Bemis said. “That gets us what our ticket price is. You know, we have to scale the building. This group of tickets, these number of seats are gonna be this price, these number of seats are gonna be this price and so on, so that we get to a ticket price that gets us to where we can pay the artist and try to make some money on it. So we do all of that, then we submit the offer to the agent. I go through my approval process first to get it approved. We submit the offer to the agents and then we sit back and hope they accept it.”
Bemis said Stride Bank Center has an option to buy the show and pay all expenses and get the whole profit, or a partnership with a promoter helps split the cost, as well as splitting the profit. Bemis said working with a promoter can help mitigate the risk of the show, as well as help with a lot of the groundwork of making the show happen.
“There’s two different ways we can either buy the show ourselves, which we do a lot. We take the risk ourselves, or we work with the promoter and we do what’s called a co-pro where we split the risk,” Bemis said. “So if there’s a promoter involved, a lot of times they’ll deal with the agent, they’ll deal with whatever goes on and then it comes to us and we make sure that the building is ready. We make sure we take what the promoter gives us to make the show happen.”
He said it also depends on each show for how long ahead of time the show is booked. He said he already is trying to book the first few months of 2024, as well as shows that have been agreed upon for that time period that have been in place for a few months. He said it depends on the show, artist and what their schedule looks like. He said the schedule of events also revolves around things such as the Enid Outlaws’ basketball schedule and local events that are taking place on an annual basis.
He said people should understand that for good entertainment, it costs more, and there aren’t 20,000 seats to spread the costs of tickets around.
He said he is always looking at what new shows he could bring to town, and hopes to bring shows to Enid that haven’t been done before.
“I wanna try a hip hop show, I’ve just got to find the right artist. I want to try a Latin type show. I know that there’s a large Hispanic community in Enid,” Bemis said. “That diversity and content, I want it, I want to be doing that. So I’m entertaining everybody here. So I’m working real hard to try to find those.”
“Obviously, I want to entertain. I mean, kind of my mantra is let us entertain you,” Bemis said. “And that’s really what I want, you know, I wanna entertain you. You know, whether it’s with a concert, whether it’s with a party, whether it’s with whatever we’re doing in the building, that is one of our main goals.”
For information on upcoming events and concerts, go to stridebankcenter.com. Bemis said the best place to buy tickets is on the event center’s website, as there are secondary sites that people may find themselves purchasing tickets at higher prices due to them being resold.
