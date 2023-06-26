ENID, Okla. — A month before Chris Young was scheduled to take the stage at Stride Bank Center, plans changed.
In honor of 10 years of serving the community of Enid, Stride Bank Center has planned to host Young in concert on July 28, 2023. According to Jeff Bemis, general manager of Stride Bank Center, the concert was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances and will not be rescheduled.
Bemis said those who purchased tickets to the concert have received notice of its cancellation and will receive a full refund.
Stride Bank Center offered no further comment on the details of the concert’s cancellation.
Young is a country artist with multiple platinum records, a Grand Ole Opry membership, over five billion on-demand streams, 13 No. 1 singles, Grammy nominations and multiple CMT Music Awards.
This year, Young released a deluxe edition of his 2021 album “Famous Friends,” featuring six new sides and adding up to a total of 20 tracks. He also released two new singles, titled “Looking for You” and “All Dogs Go To Heaven.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.