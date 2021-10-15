ENID, Okla. — The event center’s longtime general manager got a sweet send-off Wednesday evening before he moves to start a new professional journey out West.
Staff at Stride Bank Center not only gave their departing leader Kevin Boryczki a goodbye cake, but covered a table with bowls of candy and jars of jelly beans, Starbursts and M&M’s.
A map placed near the entrance to Convention Hall’s Grand Ballroom showed Boryczki’s next stop on his career path after Enid: Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Boryczki will leave Oct. 25 after five and a half years in Enid to manage an under-construction event center for the ski resort area that straddles the border of Nevada and California, and he said he was looking forward to having all of the candy to keep him awake on his drive.
“I have to be careful, or my blood sugar will get too high,” he said.
Boryczki will be general manager for Tahoe South Events Center, which broke ground in July 2020 and resumed construction in May in the parking lot of a casino resort.
Stride Bank Center’s management company, Spectra Venue Management, also will operate Tahoe’s event center, with 11,000- to 12,000-square-foot convention space and arena seating for up to 6,000, compared with Enid’s 5,000 seating.
Boryczki began his job Sept. 1 and will spend the next year setting up events in advance before the center opens either in December 2022 or January 2023.
“I’m excited and nervous at the same time,” he said. “With no history of an event center there, you don’t know. I’m not too nervous, but there’s always an unknown.”
Boryczki, originally from Connecticut, was the second general manager since the event center reopened in 2013. He came to Enid from Salina, Kan., in 2016, shortly before the Enid Event Center & Convention Hall was renamed Central National Bank Center, then Stride Bank Center in 2019.
Since his arrival, the event center’s yearly number of events has skyrocketed. Last fiscal year, in the midst of the COVID pandemic, the center hosted more than 470 events, despite a reported drop in revenue because of fewer larger-sized events like concerts and performances.
“That’s what I’m going to miss, those days when you’re running around like crazy involved in all this stuff, but when it’s all done, you’re just so excited and had such a great time and pulled off four successful events. … And it all comes together,” Boryczki said. “But at the same time, it’s exciting to start in a new facility where you’re not just building a building from the ground up, you’re building a staff and a business model and all that stuff.”
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said the event center under Boryczki’s leadership had been innovative with off-site catering and an increase in athletic competitions such as the Enid Outlaws basketball team.
“And he and his staff were able to persevere even through the pandemic and the challenges that come with people getting sick,” Gilbert said.
Rob Houston, director of Visit Enid, the city’s tourism and visitors bureau overseen by Spectra, said he liked watching Boryczki grow as a leader during his time in Enid.
“His recruiting of shows has been off the charts,” Houston said. “He’s been fantastic at getting good, top-quality entertainment here to Enid.”
Because the event center doesn’t currently have a full-time salesperson, Boryczki is staying in town for a couple more weeks to wrap up any more bookings, before passing the baton to his successor, Rob Copeland, who began his position six weeks ago.
“He’s already been doing a great job, he’s gonna be awesome,” Boryczki said. “The nice thing is, I’m only a phone call away.”
When he started in Enid, Boryczki would call his predecessor, Keller Taylor, two to three times a day after the latter had already moved to Colorado to manage an event center in Loveland.
Copeland, originally from Southeast Texas, moved back to the Midwest from Bangor, Maine, where he and his wife, Linda, lived for a little over two years before the Enid position became available.
The conference center at Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center is slightly smaller than Enid’s, but the arena is a couple thousand seats larger.
“Busy is good,” Copeland said Wednesday. “And you’re never gonna hear me complain about being too busy with the building. That’s a joy, especially with the last couple years of COVID.”
COVID-19 pandemic was hard on the area, though, he said — the event center lost a lot of staff and was turned into a care site, then a vaccine clinic, so it was difficult to do any events with a tiny staff.
“It was a very hard decision to leave,” he said, “but when this opportunity came along, it made sense at the time.”
The couple are renting for their first year in Enid but plan to buy a house later.
“I’ve never been to a community where everybody’s like, ‘What can we do to help?’” he said. “It’s odd to me, in a great way, when everybody comes together. … Just people being very friendly and being kind with their words, I really appreciate all that.”
