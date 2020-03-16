ENID, Okla. — City of Enid public gatherings of 50-plus people are canceled, postponing several performances at the Stride Bank Center through April 13 due to concerns of the coronavirus.
“We’ll be postponing all gatherings of 50 or more people through April 13,” Stride Bank Center General Manager Kevin Boryczki said.
Major events affected will be Chicago - Live in Concert April 1, Land Run Beer Fest April 4 and the April 11 Oklahoma Flying Aces game, Boryczki said.
The Stride Bank Center is looking to reschedule all performances, he said.
“We’re encouraging fans and patrons to keep tickets until a new date is scheduled or until it’s officially canceled,” he said. “At this time, anything after that is still scheduled as planned.”
Shows still slated include Ron “Tater Salad” White April 16, Fire on the Mountain Tour with The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band April 23 and Rodney Carrington Live June 6.
“Those are still moving forward as planned,” Boryczki said.
Mayor George Pankonin signed a state of emergency proclamation in Enid Monday to minimize the spread of COVID-19 as authorized by the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003.
The emergency will begin immediately and will remain in effect until 11:50 p.m April 13 unless further extended.
