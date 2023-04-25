ENID, Okla. — The 5,000-seat Stride Bank Center opened in June 2013, and since then has provided a wide range of events for the Enid community, from hosting local civic organization events to live sporting events and concerts.
In celebration of that time, Stride Bank Center is hosting country musician Chris Young for a 10th anniversary concert at 8 p.m. July 28, 2023.
Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Stride Bank Center represents a special place for the entertainment that is brought to Enid.
“Our community is very fortunate to have this event center to allow for concerts like the Chris Young concert, and for other events that have been here,” Gilbert said. “And also as a place for everything from a wedding to the club events, to other significant special events, so it’s wonderful to have it.”
There are hundreds of events held throughout the year at the facility, which Gilbert said has a strong impact on the community.
“Many of those are civic events — they may be Christmas parties before, a wedding a time or two — so it’s just a good place to have these events,” Gilbert said. “If we didn’t have the Stride Bank Center, I don’t know where all these events would be.”
Young is a country musician with multiple records that have gone platinum, as well as membership in the Grand Ole Opry, more than five billion on-demand streams, 13 No. 1 singles, Grammy nominations and multiple CMT Music Awards.
Young this year released a deluxe edition of his 2021 album “Famous Friends,” featuring six new sides and adding up to a total of 20 tracks. He also released two new singles this year, titled “Looking for You” and “All Dogs Go To Heaven.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and range in price from $59-$139. Visit stridebankcenter.com for ticket information. For more information on Young, visit chrisyoungcountry.com.
Other upcoming events at Stride Bank Center are:
• April 29: William Lee Martin.
• May 18: Little Big Town.
• June 2: Extreme Dwarfanator Wrestling.
• June 24: Doug T Hypno Show and Dinner.
• July 22: Hell’s Belles.
• Aug. 19: Oklahoma Tacos & Margarita Festival.
