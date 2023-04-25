Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 51F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.