ENID, Okla.—Alice Cooper brings his spooky show to Stride Bank Center just in time for Halloween on Oct. 17, 2023.
Cooper is known for pioneering a theatrical brand of hard rock designed to shock audiences. Cooper’s shows, full of electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and snakes, draw inspiration from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock.
Sold out tours, platinum albums and a lasting influence on rock ‘n’ roll are a few things familiar to Cooper.
Before announcing Cooper’s concert, Stride Bank Center challenged its Facebook followers to guess whose performance would be announced next for the chance to win free tickets to the show. The giveaway inspired guesses, as well as the creation of a fake Facebook account posing as the bank and creating a giveaway for Alice Cooper tickets.
Nicole Forbes, Stride Bank Center’s marketing manager, said the account has been blocked and reported by Stride Bank Center, but it may take time for Facebook to remove the fake account.
Forbes offered advice on how to spot a fake account: pay attention to follower counts and never give out personal information.
“We’re never going to ask for any credit card information, unless you call directly and you’re talking to a human,” Forbes said.
Stride Bank Center has been part of the Enid community for years, earning it thousands of Facebook followers, he said. A new, fake account is likely to have only a few followers and few posts.
Tickets prices range from $49 to $149, not including applicable fees. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available at stridebankcenter.com and the box offices located on the second floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.