Part of Cleveland on Thursday was renamed for Enid’s former city manager who played a big part in revamping the recently developed area.
With former Mayor Bill Shewey holding the ladder Thursday morning, Mayor George Pankonin untied and took down the cloth covering one of the eight signs now on the decorative light poles along the street between Chestnut and the train tracks to the north.
The signs all read “Eric Benson Blvd.” and feature his face on a cartoon bee, as well as the city of Enid logo.
Benson wasn’t at Thursday’s commemoration and was unable to be reached Friday.
Benson isn’t on a bee because he was a big fan of the Genie in Disney’s “Aladdin” — the image was used traditionally in communications while Benson was city manager, his successor, Jerald Gilbert, said Thursday.
No one’s legal address would change on Cleveland proper, Pankonin said, since the signs were commemorative and the street itself was not renamed.
“Several property owners and developers had a vision regarding the development of the Cleveland Street area ...,” Pankonin later said Friday. “Mr. Benson was the city advocate that facilitated this economic development opportunity.”
Benson left the city of Enid in 2014 after eight years as city manager. Shewey at the time credited Benson for his contributions to the area, also declaring his last day, Dec. 16, 2014, as Eric Benson Day.
Benson then briefly served as interim city manager for El Reno and Shawnee.
Construction was completed in 2020 on the Chestnut-Cleveland intersection after four years of work.
A massive housing development near the area spurred proposed road improvements back in 2014 while Benson was city manager. Costs to both widen Cleveland and develop the Chestnut intersection came to $2 million that year.
Ground was broken on the then-80-acre Esplanade at Stonebridge Village Apartments earlier that year.
But talks on expanding the area were reported further back in 2012 when the city approved retail development on property that later became the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
During his final months, Benson also pressed the city to work on a future pipeline that would become the Kaw Lake Water Project.
While a bond issue he spearheaded to revitalize downtown narrowly failed in 2011, Benson and the city drew criticism for moving forward anyway to build what is now Stride Bank Center and renovate the adjoining Convention Hall.
Plans under his Enid Renaissance project to build a downtown hotel, a Hilton Garden Inn, hit a snag when its first developer pulled out. In 2015, Lodgewell LLC missed a start deadline while looking for financing both its CEO and Benson had said was secured in 2013.
Later in 2015, the city transferred the empty lot for $1 to another developer, which also later withdrew from the agreement, before the hotel finally opened this last Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.