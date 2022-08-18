ENID, Okla. — Several streets will be closed in the coming days for installation of waterlines related to the Kaw Lake water program.
According to the city of Enid, North Garland between Purdue and Willow will be closed through Sept. 2; North Garland at the intersection with Willow will be closed Aug. 29 to Sept. 2; and Willow between Garland and Wheatridge will be closed Sept. 2-30.
City officials urge motorists to follow posted detour and traffic control signs.
