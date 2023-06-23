ENID, Okla. — A new way to exercise one’s brain and body is underway.
Enid City Commission approved a StoryWalk for installation at its Thursday, June 22, 2023, meeting.
A StoryWalk allows children and adults to enjoy nature, while exercising and reading simultaneously. Pages from a children’s book are attached to permanent structures that line a path, and readers stroll from structure to structure to enjoy a short story.
According to StoryWalk, reading aloud 20 minutes per day to babies, toddlers and preschoolers exposes them to 1.8 million words each year and helps build strong literacy and language skills. StoryWalk is an opportunity for children to be exposed to literature at a young age with the help of a guardian or parent.
But StoryWalk is not only for children.
“Often, people refer to picture books as children’s books, but I like the name ‘everybody books,’” said Theri Ray, director of Public Library of Enid and Garfield County. “Books with large colorful pictures and simple text can be enjoyed by everybody.”
The stories are interchangeable and books are swapped frequently, often to represent the current season or holiday. The project will be installed at Champlin Park, located at the southwest corner of Van Buren and Garriott.
A book is carefully dismantled and is inserted into the StoryWalk structures page by page. This process requires three copies of each book so the front and back of each page can be displayed and an extra is available if a page is damaged.
Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., created StoryWalk and developed it in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Storywalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.
Stephanie Pendergraft, TSET’s program coordinator, said Margo Holmes tested the StoryWalk on a temporary basis prior to the recommendation for the permanent installation of a StoryWalk. Holmes, who is the adult program and development coordinator at the Enid library, found that community members reported they enjoyed the activity.
Public Arts Commission of Enid (PACE) recommended approval of the StoryWalk on March 8.
The project developed as a collaboration between the Enid library and TSET.
“We’re always looking for different ways to get community members out and active,” Pendergraft said.
The permanent installation allows the community to enjoy outdoor stories every day, any time of day. The only expense involved in the StoryWalk experience is transportation to the park.
To ensure the StoryWalk is accessible to all, Ray said there will be an audio recording that can be accessed via QR code on each structure so community members who are visually impaired can partake in the reading adventure. A device with access to the internet is required to listen to the audio recordings.
Although no books have been officially selected for the StoryWalk, Ray said she would like to see a combination of classics and newer books displayed. She said she would like the first book installed to be about going on an adventure at a park.
In conjunction with the Storywalk, the Enid library will form a community group for weekend activities, including arts and crafts that relate to the book on display.
Ray said she hopes for a variety of people, including parents and children, to become involved in the community group and would like them to help choose the stories featured at the StoryWalk.
“Family time where we are active both mentally and physically is a win-win-win,” Ray said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.