CHEROKEE, Okla. — Take a nature walk and read a story with Cherokee City County Public Library’s newest program, StoryWalk.
The exhibit launches Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11 a.m., featuring The Selenite StoryWalk, the first of many monthly storywalks. The installation is at Cherokee’s nature park, and will change out stories monthly.
Members of the city and contributors to this project are invited, along with the community. Children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite book character, bring their families and engage in a few special activities.
A StoryWalk is a park that has been turned into an extension of the library. It is a place where someone can go to get some exercise, while following along with a story, said Jenny Regier, library director.
Regier compared the StoryWalk set up to zoo exhibits that have a stanchion or stand with pictures and words about the animal in the exhibit.
“Each station at the StoryWalk has one or more pages of the story, and as you progress around the StoryWalk, you not only get out into the open, enjoying the fresh air — you also get to enjoy a story,” Regier said.
The Cherokee library received a Health Literacy Grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Oklahoma Department of Libraries to fund this project, serving people of all walks of life.
The first story walk in Oklahoma was through Stillwater’s Public Library, and since then many libraries have started doing this. Regier said she believes that Cherokee is the first to do this in Northwest Oklahoma.
“It’s really gonna be a good time,” Regier said. “It’s just another way for people to get more exercise and enjoy this nature park that has been underutilized in our town.”
