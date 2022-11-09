Storyteller Valerie Kimball treated youngsters to a special storytime at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9, 2022.
Kimball, a retired children’s librarian and a storyteller, visits different libraries with the Ready2Read programs. The program is unique, engaging and fun for kids helping brain development in ages 0-4.
Kimball has a master's in library science and has worked a children's librarian since 1977. Along with entertaining the children with storytelling, she trains library staff members and is a children's book selector for libraries.
“I love it, and that’s the reason I continue to do it after I retired,” Kimball said.
The Ready2Read Grant for the program is provided by Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute of Museums and Library Service.
“Babies benefit from singing nursery rhymes to them from the time they are born,” Kimball said.
She said it is a form of storytelling.
Storytime is 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the library. For more information, call the library at (580) 234-6313.
