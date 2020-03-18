ENID, Okla. — Garfield County and portions of northern Oklahoma could see some severe weather this evening and overnight, according to the National Weather Service and an emergency management official.
"We are in a slight risk for severe weather later this evening and overnight," Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said. "Wind, hail, some flooding in low lying areas and a very low threat for tornadoes are the main issues.
"This said, just be prepared for some bumpy weather later tonight," he said. "By the way, we may see some sunshine for a while this afternoon."
Wednesday is expected to be cloudy through late morning, with gradual clearing, and a high near 76. South-southwest wind at 10-15 mph, increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon, are forecast. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
There is a slight chance late Wednesday night for showers, and thunderstorms are possible after 1 a.m. Thursday. Some of the storms could be severe. Low temperatures are forecast in the upper-50s, with south wind at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Strong to severe storms are likely early Thursday over central and eastern Oklahoma, according to the NWS. Damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms. The storms are expected to move into far eastern Oklahoma by late afternoon.
Heavy rainfall may cause, or increase, flooding on Thursday in waterlogged areas. Strong west winds are expected Thursday, especially in the afternoon, across western and northern Oklahoma. Winds may gust to near 50 mph at times. Strong winds Thursday afternoon will make fire containment difficult, if fires occur. The fire danger for Oklahoma is critical.
Friday's forecast calls for much colder temperatures, with a high only topping out near 45, and sunny skies. North winds will be brisk at 14-22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Saturday's forecast is partly sunny, with a high near 48. There is a 20% chance of showers Saturday night, which will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 36 degrees.
Sunday's forecast is mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Sunday night should be mostly cloudy with a low around 40 degrees.
Monday and Tuesday's forecast for the Enid area calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 62 degrees Monday and 70 degrees Tuesday. Monday night's low will be around 47 degrees.
