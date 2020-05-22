ENID, Okla. — Early morning thunderstorms surged across northwest Oklahoma Friday, downing trees and small outside structures, damaging roofs and toppling numerous trees.
More than 18,000 OG&E Electric Services customers, more than 5,000 in Enid, woke to no power in their homes statewide. Crews were repairing wind damaged lines and by noon the number of customers without power was down to 12,415, including 3,631 in Enid. To report an outage, call (800) 522-6870.
Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said in a post on his agency's Facebook page that the storms caused damage across the area.
"There are power poles that have been broken, there are tree limbs down, a lot of debris everywhere, a lot of fences laid over due to the extremely high winds we had this morning," he said in the post made about 7 a.m.
According to Oklahoma Mesonet weather recording stations, the maximum wind gust recorded in the past 24 hours at the Lahoma station was 71 mph. The Breckinridge station had a maximum of 52 mph, and the Marshall station recorded maximum winds at 81 mph.
Friday's rainfall totals were .98 of an inch for Lahoma, 1.4 inches for Breckinridge, 1.41 inches in Medford, 1.57 inches in Cherokee, 1.41 inches in Alva, 1.3 in Freedom, 1.11 in Fairview and 1.05 inches for Woodward, according to the Mesonet.
This story is developing and will be updated.
