Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management will conduct a storm siren test at noon today in Enid and Breckinride, according to Mike Honigsberg, GCEM certified director.
Storm siren test set for noon today
Obituaries
2/28/49-3/11/21 ENID — Michael was the son of George and Billie Prather and was preceded in death by them. Survivors include three daughters, one son, and one sister. There will be a private family service at gravesite.
July 9, 1932 - March 9, 2021 Gerald D. Revell, 88, passed away in Oklahoma City March 9, 2021. Gerald was born July 9, 1932, to Elmer and Volena in Garber, OK. He served in the Marines during the Korean War. He then married Amanda Louise Steiger September 16, 1960, and they lived in Enid. He…
LAHOMA — A Celebration of Life for Thomas W. Graham, of Lahoma, will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ladusauevans.com.
July 17, 1972 - March 10, 2021 FAIRVIEW — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Canton Christian Church, with interment at Fairview Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.
July 22, 1926 - March 10, 2021 Funeral services for SeCoy Windler will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. SeCoy was born July 2, 1926, in Covington, Oklahoma, and passed peacefully on March 10, …
