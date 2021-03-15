Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management will conduct a storm siren test at noon today in Enid and Breckinride, according to Mike Honigsberg, GCEM certified director.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you