Service to the intersection light of Garriott and Johnson will be interrupted and instead will operate as a four-way stop Wednesday.

Interruption is expected to last from 9 a m. to 2 p.m. to allow crews to replace a control cabinet, according to the city of Enid.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you