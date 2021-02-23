Service to the intersection light of Garriott and Johnson will be interrupted and instead will operate as a four-way stop Wednesday.
Interruption is expected to last from 9 a m. to 2 p.m. to allow crews to replace a control cabinet, according to the city of Enid.
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.