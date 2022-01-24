ENID, Okla. — Development of a planned office complex in Enid’s Stonebridge Village is coming closer to fruition.
Members of Enid Metropolitan Area Commission unanimously recommended on Monday for Enid City Commission to again rezone the Stonebridge Office Park property. MAPC also recommended a wholesale approval of the area’s preliminary and final plats and its prelim and final site development plans.
City planning administrator Chris Bauer said MAPC’s myriad approvals would be paving the way for the Stonebridge developers to construct the office complex at 2520 W. Chestnut.
Enid City Commission will vote next week whether to approve MAPC’s recommendations, following a public hearing for the rezoning, which would add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) overlay to the general commercial district.
Fifteen paths sit on the complex’s 6 acres, one for each single-story building, said developer Gene Anderson, of Waukomis.
Anderson said infrastructure work likely would take about a year or so after the commission’s approval. He said his company, AC Developments, would either custom-build or sell the lots individually.
“We’re close to getting it kicked off now,” he said.
The complex’s water and sewer utilities would be privately maintained through the neighborhood covenants, and utilities would be under the roadway instead of under the buildings, Bauer said.
Unlike many other subdivisions, the Stonebridge office complex would be accessible through a parking lot instead of through streets, he said.
The entire mixed-use Stonebridge project, around the intersection of Chestnut and Cleveland, has been in the works for more than a decade.
City commissioners approved rezoning the office complex property from a planned business center district to a general commercial district in July. The 47-home second half of Stonebridge’s nearby residential area was OK’d in December. The first addition, called Villages of Stonebridge, began development in 2014.
“That process, it takes time,” Anderson said. “To be a developer, you gotta to have deep pockets, and you’ve got to have a lot of patience and a lot of vision.”
The 200-unit Esplanade Apartments at Stonebridge complex sits to the north off Cleveland, beyond a drainage ditch.
A quarter lot on the northwest corner of the intersection is intended for a restaurant area, but Anderson said plans have been halted without a manager for the restaurant.
Anderson and his business partner, Richard Anderson, his cousin, also intend to develop another 48-acre neighborhood. The property has four concepts for residential townhouses, down-sizing and duplexes, along with about 10,000 square feet of commercial property.
The development, called Stonebridge East, was approved for these multiple uses as a PUD in 2017.
