ENID, Okla. — Cathy Stocker has resigned from the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, saying the position was "not a good fit" for her at this time in her life.
She sent a resignation letter to the office of Gov. Kevin Stitt on July 12, 2023.
Stocker, former District 4 district attorney, was appointed to the parole board by Stitt on March 31, 2022. She was re-appointed in January when Stitt started his second term as governor.
“I regret this service has not been a good fit with the rest of my life in fulfilling my obligations elsewhere and in pursuing other interests,” Stocker said in her resignation letter.
Stocker said the appointment involves reading hundreds of reports on people up for parole, for commutation of sentences and a few for clemency.
“There were recently 283 people up for parole, 13 commutations and 39 requesting pardon,” Stocker said. "This is a tremendous amount of reading of reports.”
Pardon requests are first reviewed by a pardon investigator before going before the board. In the last year, there also have been six cases of clemency before the board. Clemency in a death penalty case requires an additional packet of materials.
Stocker said she knew service on the board was going to take some time and she would get faster when she got familiar with the format, but it is a huge commitment. The Pardon and Parole Board meets once a month over a two- to four-day period.
“It is imperative you go to every meeting because three of the five board members will make a decision,” Stocker said.
Every decision has an impact on society, she said. Decisions affect offenders and those who love them, as well as victims and those who loved them. There are lots of serious considerations to be made. She said the responsibilities of the position are important to our society.
“It was an honor to serve on the board and to be selected,” Stocker said.
It was a good fit, she said, given her background in criminal law. Stocker was district attorney for Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties for 28 years before retiring in 2010.
“I don’t miss it, because when I retired, I created another life for myself. I’ve served on boards, played tennis with my friends and traveled," Stocker said.
Now, she will get to go back to those things on a more regular basis.
Parole Board Chairman Richard Smotherman, a former district attorney, also resigned from the board. He had the longest tenure the board, having serving 2 years. Stocker said it is a tough job and hard to do for a long period of time.
Stocker said she was impressed with the staff of the Pardon and Parole Board, how helpful they were and how dedicated they were.
“I learned so much, and it was such a good experience for me,” she said.
