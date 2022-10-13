School choice was one of the topics discussed during a recent Governor's Conversation on Education webinar.
The webinar was hosted by Daniel Hamlin, assistant professor and director of education, policy and research at the University of Oklahoma.
Hamlin said participants in the webinar sent in 200 questions for the governor, and organizers chose the most frequently asked to be featured on the webinar.
Questions about school vouchers, or education savings accounts, were discussed. The program would provide taxpayer dollars to families so they could send a student to a private school or a charter school instead of the local public school. Even though the bill for vouchers failed in the Legislature last spring, Stitt said he believes education savings accounts are important to the future of education in Oklahoma.
“We need to think out of the box," he said. "We spend as much money on education as other states but we are not getting the results.”
Ad valorem property taxes go to local schools and the state puts in 4%, which is what would follow students under the voucher system. Stitt said he believes this gives a parent control of what is best for the student, creating options and competition.
“What oversight would be provided? Who controls what is done with these funds?” Hamlin asked the governor.
Stitt said he was not in favor of another layer of bureaucracy, and spending decisions would be left up to parents.
Home-schooling has increased since the pandemic, and Hamlin asked Stitt about oversight of home education. Stitt quickly and firmly said, “no” he doesn’t want the government inserting itself into the home.
Critics have said school vouchers would have a negative impact on rural schools.
“We don’t need vouchers in my district, because we have really good schools and education,” state Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, said.
Stitt said he was a fourth-generation Oklahoman and said residents don’t have enough confidence and swagger when it comes to education.
“We must find it to become a top 10 state in education,” Stitt said.
Hamlin heads OU’s Leadership and Policy Center for thriving schools and communities. Hamlin said he plans regular events to understand the Stitt's ideas and policies for education in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.