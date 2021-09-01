ENID, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt will speak in Enid at a conference later this month for Northwest Oklahoma contractors being organized by Autry Technology Center.
More than 200 people have registered to attend the Northwest Oklahoma Contractors Conference, set for Sept. 17 in Stride Bank Center’s Grand Ballroom, Autry Superintendent/CEO Dwight Hughes said Wednesday.
“It’s been a hit,” Hughes said.
Hughes said Stitt was scheduled to speak at the luncheon during Autry’s board of education meeting Wednesday.
Because sponsorships are funding the luncheon, the board on Wednesday approved creating an activity fund for the CareerTech center’s corporate training group, which is organizing the event.
The luncheon promises to connect the top leaders of commercial contractors from Enid and Northwest Oklahoma across various specialties to hear from state leadership and industry experts on the state of economic development in Oklahoma.
The event is presented by United Rentals, with event partners including Kinnunen and Four J’s Tire Service.
Those wishing to attend the free event, which begins at 11:30 a.m., can RSVP by Sept. 10 at autrytech.edu/contractorsconference.
The governor last visited Enid in March to also speak at Autry about issues such as the COVID pandemic, the McGirt decision and Medicaid expansion.
