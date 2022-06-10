ENID, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt is traveling around the state meeting Oklahomans two weeks before the primary elections.
He is up for reelection and faces three other Republican opponents.
“I love Enid, it’s an awesome community,” Stitt said. “I love coming up here. I’ve got a lot of friends in Enid.”
Stitt plans to visit Woodward and Ponca City in the coming days.
His stops in Enid on Friday included the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association (OSFA) convention, visiting Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, before touring te YWCA Enid.
“Oklahomans are so proud of how we are moving our state forward,” Stitt said. “We have the largest savings account we have ever had. I cut taxes last year for every single Oklahoman. I am trying to get the grocery tax cut. I have called the Legislature back for a special session. I know that every day Oklahomans are hurting at the gas pump and at the grocery store, so I am calling for a grocery tax cut and an income tax cut for every single Oklahoman.”
Ceremonial bill signing
Stitt’s first stop was to the OSFA 128th annual convention at Stride Bank Center.
The governor met with firefighters from across the state before having a ceremonial bill signing for House Bill 2487, passed on May 9.
The new law improves the firefighters’ retirement system, making it the same as state police officers’, while increasing pay for volunteer firefighters threefold, Stitt said.
“We are honored to be here to recognize all of you incredible firefighters in the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “You really, truly have a dangerous, difficult job and you do it every single day with bravery and courage. Western Oklahoma has experienced some devastating wildfires this year. Every step of the way, our firefighters have been there to answer the call for the citizens of the state of Oklahoma, and I can’t thank you guys enough.”
Sherry Nickel, OSFA administrative director, said the convention was held in Enid this year because board president, Ringwood Fire Chief John Regier, is located here.
“We represent 16,000 Oklahoma firefighters, paid and volunteer,” Nickel said. “This law increases the amount of money a firefighter can make in the state and helps protect their pension system.”
Mike Kelley, OSFA executive director, said HB 2487 corrects the pension system, creating a two-tier system for firefighters.
“Gov. Stitt has always been a supporter of firefighters,” Kelley said. “He has attended our convention every year, beginning with when he was running. He has always listened to firefighters and heard our concerns.”
Additional highlights
Stitt had an interview with Fox Business National Friday morning, he said. Stitt told Fox about a significant economic development in Stillwater.
“I was in Stillwater yesterday for a huge ribbon cutting,” Stitt said. “We have got a $100 million investment on a new company, U.S.A. Rare Earth, a mineral to magnet company. It’s a $100 million investment with 100 new high-paying jobs for Oklahoma. It’s really great for our country, too. It’s the first ever mineral to magnet company in the U.S.”
Magnets go into such things as cellphones, F-35 fighters and submarines, Stitt said, and China owns 90% of the supply chain.
“We are so reliant on China,” Stitt said. “This is the first factory in the country. Oklahoma is stepping up and answering the call. They came here because of our workforce, because of our freedoms.”
Stitt added that his favorite bill to sign this year was Senate Bill 331, the Save Women’s Sports Act.
“It’s common sense, we are going to protect girls’ sport,” Stitt said. “The Washington Post interviewed me right after I signed that bill, asking about the controversial bill I signed. I replied that in Oklahoma, it is not controversial at all. We know the difference between a boy and girl. What’s wrong with you on the East Coast?”
He said several athletes have since reached out to him, thanking him for protecting and saving their scholarships, he said.
“It’s common sense for us,” Stitt said. “I am going to continue to do it. We are fighting back against all of the liberal agenda.”
