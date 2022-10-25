Businessman Kevin Stitt campaigned on a simple theme in 2018: Hire me as the state’s CEO and let me show you how to transform state government.
But a multitude of purchasing scandals and revelations of misspending during the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the hazards of running government at the speed of business. Friction with fellow Republicans in the Legislature highlighted other management blind spots. Stitt the CEO morphed into Stitt the governor.
Even as he runs for re-election with a record, Stitt still touts his CEO approach to governing. That includes taking positions that might upset Capitol insiders like lobbyists, “special interests” or even members of his own party. His focus on fiscal discipline, along with a rebound in state revenues and tax hikes under his GOP predecessor, Mary Fallin, led to record state savings accounts.
“The only way that you can truly make the right decisions for Oklahomans is not being beholden to any one special interest group over another,” Stitt told Oklahoma Watch in a recent interview. “We need more people in state government that are wanting to focus on that next generation and moving our state to becoming Top 10.”
Nearly all of Stitt’s cabinet secretaries have come from the private sector, with heavy representation from the oil and gas industry. His picks for several agency directors have similar backgrounds. Stitt knows the state can’t match the pay of their private sector jobs, but he recruits them by appealing to their sense of public service.
“I’m proud of the people that we brought into state government because I’m trying to bring a fresh set of eyes, people from all walks of life, from the business world,” Stitt said. “And I constantly tell them, ‘Hey, come give me two years of service.’ It’s really a sacrifice, but that’s what public service should be."
That short tenure hasn’t always worked out. Legislative investigations, state and federal audits and the media have uncovered millions in misspending during the Stitt administration, much of it from no-bid contracts.
Among the examples:
• A no-bid contract for pandemic school supplies worth $8 million.
• The Tourism Department hiring barbecue company Swadley’s to renovate and run restaurants at state parks with enhanced management fees.
• Privatizing the operations at the state’s relocated public health lab, where much of the new equipment sat unused.
• Paying up front for $5.4 million in personal protective equipment that was never delivered.
• More than $2.6 million spent on hydroxychloroquine, a once-promising treatment for COVID-19.
• A purchasing waiver so the state could make a commitment to buy 1,000 electric vehicles from financially shaky startup Canoo Inc.
In the GOP primary and in the general election, Stitt’s opponents have pointed to that litany of scandals as proof he shouldn’t be rewarded with re-election. Stitt, meanwhile, decries the millions spent against him this year in so-called “dark money,” where the donors aren’t disclosed.
“The real question is: Find out who’s spending $20 million against me,” Stitt said. “Is my opponent going to be more beholden to that $20 million or the people that are actually voting? I would love for Congress to change those laws, or at least make it transparent. If you want to get in and try to influence an election, let’s let ‘em know who they are.”
Stitt’s own record of transparency in government is mixed. In his first year, he revamped the state’s online checkbook and signed an executive order forbidding agencies from hiring any new contract lobbyists. But he refused to provide details as a massive incentive package moved through the Legislature at record speed this year, citing a non-disclosure agreement he signed. More recently, secrecy agreements have been cited as he raised money for a new governor’s mansion, according to TV station KFOR. Oklahoma Watch had to sue the state to get access to billions in requests for federal pandemic relief money under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Record savings
Stitt can point to economic successes ahead of the Nov. 8 election, including swelling state savings accounts and low state unemployment. Oklahoma ranks No. 3 in the number of days it could fund government using only reserves, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.
“Historically, the reason we’ve gotten into problems in the past is the Legislature spends every dime of it,” Stitt said. “We had zero money in savings when I got here. We are in a good position because we’ve been fiscally disciplined, and I don’t apologize for that.”
Still, a rebound in oil and gas prices is a double-edged sword for Oklahoma. Energy company profits are up and more drilling rigs are being deployed to the Oil Patch. But gasoline costs more at the pump. Diesel, a key fuel in the agricultural sector, remains high.
An electric utility sector increasingly dependent on natural gas generation is pushing up household expenses for consumers. The price of natural gas averaged $4 per unit last year, but that has risen to more than $7 per unit this year, according to the federal Energy Information Administration. Those fuel costs are passed directly on to Oklahoma utility consumers. That’s in addition to billions in customer charges from the high price of natural gas during the winter storm of early 2021.
Stitt remains frustrated with the Legislature, and particularly the Senate, for not passing tax cuts or inflation relief this year. He blames President Joe Biden and Democrats in Washington for inflation, a global macroeconomic factor affecting numerous countries with all stripes of political parties in power. Rising energy costs and pandemic-related supply chain issues are increasing the risks of a global recession.
Making change
Stitt said he’s proud of his record and relishes shaking things up. In his first term, he’s picked high-profile fights with several tribes over gaming compacts and the fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision that ruled tribal reservations still were in effect in Oklahoma for major crimes. He also drew the ire of medical groups over mask mandates in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic and frequently criticized Tulsa public school leaders over their decision to keep schools closed for public health reasons.
“In politics, what you guys have to understand is, you’re rewarded not to do anything,” Stitt said. “You’re rewarded to not make waves, you’re rewarded to go along to get along. When you see me moving the needle and trying to change stuff, it’s not good for me politically in getting beat up by everybody — the insiders primarily. But I tell you this, the 3.9 million Oklahomans out there, they want their governor there making change, (asking) how can we do better? That’s what drives me.”
John Budd was the state’s chief operating officer until summer 2021. He said Stitt is quick to make decisions and wants to get things done quickly. Despite a public perception that the governor digs in when challenged, Budd said Stitt appreciates alternative viewpoints. Still, the governor expects his decisions to be carried out once a policy is hashed out.
Executive network
Stitt, whose first run for public office was for governor, had no government experience or networks of allies with government experience to draw upon as he set up his administration. His early appointments for cabinet secretaries drew from his network of business leaders, particularly an executive mentoring group called YPO, or Young Presidents Organization.
In his first year in office, Stitt picked three cabinet members and two agency directors who shared his membership in the YPO, an exclusive, invitation-only network of executives. Among them were Jerome Loughridge, Justin Brown and David Ostrowe. Only Brown remains in the administration as secretary of human services. He recently stepped down from his role heading the Department of Human Services.
A handful of Stitt appointees have resigned under pressure, including former Tourism Director Jerry Winchester. He left over misspending allegations under a contract with barbecue company Swadley’s at state parks. Gino DeMarco, who was Winchester’s chief lieutenant, also came under fire for his role in buying personal protective equipment as Stitt’s coronavirus “PPE czar.”
Meanwhile, two former oil and gas executives who ran the Commissioners of the Land Office resigned after revelations about alleged self-dealing and firing whistleblowers. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the latest allegations at the request of outgoing Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater. Just last week, a Stitt appointee and architect of a hospital surge plan for coronavirus response was charged with several counts of drug trafficking over his role in finding “ghost” owners for commercial medical marijuana licenses.
