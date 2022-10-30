When Kevin Stitt hit the campaign trail in 2018, education was very much on the minds of voters. Thousands of Oklahoma teachers had descended on the state Capitol to strike, closing many schools for 10 days to draw attention to school funding needs.
The teacher walkout that spring led to major changes: an average salary increase of $6,000 for Oklahoma teachers — the first raise in nearly a decade — as well as millions in new education funding.
And in its wake, Stitt, as a candidate for governor, promised to improve education and make Oklahoma “a top 10 state.”
Now, four years later, Oklahoma Watch is taking a look back at those promises and results. Oklahoma Watch interviewed Stitt by phone on Sept. 30. He also visited the Oklahoma Watch newsroom for an interview on Oct. 13.
His Democratic opponent for governor, Joy Hofmeister, has had a major influence on education policy as superintendent of public instruction for the past eight years.
Teacher salaries
One of Stitt’s main promises in education has been to make Oklahoma’s average teacher compensation the highest in the region.
Though National Education Association’s data shows Oklahoma still is short, Stitt claims that as a promise kept based on adjustments for cost-of-living and tax burden.
In 2018, Oklahoma’s average teachers’ salary ranked third in the region following the $6,000 boost. Stitt approved another raise in his first year in office, allocating $59 million for an average increase of $1,220.
That put Oklahoma’s average compensation for a classroom teacher at $54,096 in 2021-22, the latest available data. That includes retirement and health insurance premiums, benefits valued at about $16,900 a year — or about one-third of a teacher’s total compensation.
Oklahoma ranks fourth among surrounding states by that measure and 34th in the nation. Colorado, Texas and New Mexico reported higher teacher compensation — meaning the state lost ground under Stitt.
Stitt says he’s met his goal.
“Our numbers show we’re number one in the seven-state region, cost-of-living adjusted,” Stitt said. “That’s something we’re really proud of.”
He cites rankings from a Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency report, which adjusted teacher salaries for cost-of-living and tax burden, moving Oklahoma to 21st nationally. But that essentially ranks the “competitiveness” of teacher pay in Oklahoma.
Hofmeister, in her agency’s latest budget request, proposed a $5,000 teacher pay increase, raising the state average to just over $59,000. The state Board of Education approved the proposal and it now moves to the Legislature.
“It’s a matter of staying competitive,” she said. “We made great strides when the Legislature approved back-to-back teacher pay raises, but it is not a one-and-done process. Other states have continued to raise teacher pay.”
Teacher recruitment, retention
Candidate Stitt said he wanted the state to provide up to $5,000 in matching funds for signing bonuses for new and returning teachers. A statewide effort has not come to fruition, but many school districts offer bonuses.
However, Stitt approved several 2022 initiatives to address teacher recruitment and retention. He approved legislation creating the Inspired to Teach program, which gives stipends to college students who agree to teach in Oklahoma for several years. The state is spending about $17 million on the program, which got underway this summer.
And in this year’s State of the State address, Stitt announced a plan to get “our best teachers” earning over $100,000. He signed legislation creating the program under House Bill 4388, but there’s no money for it yet.
The Legislature considered two versions of the bill, approving one requiring lottery collections of at least $75 million annually before funds are available for the program. The fund won’t reach the threshold this year.
Stitt said he would have preferred the program be appropriated, or at least the cap on lottery funds lowered, so the funding would have been available sooner.
“A hundred percent, we want to fund that,” he said, adding that it’s the Legislature’s job to hammer out state spending. “It’s my job to advocate and tell them what Oklahomans need to be Top 10. But sometimes they don’t do exactly what I want.”
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Education funding{/span}Stitt says he’s made record investments in education without increasing taxes. Tax increases were approved by his predecessor Gov. Mary Fallin, as the teacher walkout loomed.
Total state dollars allocated to education have increased during his term, with over $3 billion appropriated each year since 2020. Several education budget items began receiving full funding under Stitt, including the textbook allocation and the Reading Sufficiency Act, which provides support and services to students who are at risk of retention in third grade.
But one area that could create a major drain on education funding is school vouchers, which subsidize private school tuition with public funds. Stitt has changed his stance on vouchers. At a candidate forum in 2018, he said “I’m not for vouchers” (though he did say he supported charter schools, private Christian schools and homeschooling.)
This year, he made school vouchers one of the pillars of his education platform.
“I’m going to choose that parent and let the parent make that choice, whether they think that’s a good spot for the kids, and not some bureaucrat,” he said.
A proposal earlier this year was narrowly defeated in the state Senate; it was estimated to cost the state between $119 million and $162 million.
This is one education issue where Stitt and Hofmeister stand squarely on opposite sides. Hofmeister has repeatedly called the voucher plan a “rural school killer.” It would dilute the pot of education funding available, reducing funding for all schools — even those in areas where no private schools exist — unless the Legislature approved additional funding to cover the cost.
